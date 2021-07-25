7/25/2021 Korean and National Security News and Commentary

Access Korean news HERE.

Korean News Content:

1. Sanctions relief possible if North begins nuke talks: Sherman

2. N. Korean Media Mentions COVID-19 Outbreak in S. Korean Military Unit

3. Korean Americans separated by war have waited 70 years for a reunion. Their time is running out

4. Will Japan and South Korea friction pose a problem for US peace push in Asia?

5. Ex-U.N. chief Ban meets Japan's Emperor Naruhito at Olympics: sources

6. N.K. leader expresses support for China's flood recovery efforts in message to Xi: state media

7. Tokyo diary: South Korea and Japan turn back the clock

8. 'I will upend everything Moon has done': Jeju governor declares presidential bid

National Security New Content:

1. US special operators and their allies say taking on Russia and China in Africa requires 'strange bedfellows'

2. A shift from terrorism to China

3. The Most Influential Spreader of Coronavirus Misinformation Online

4. NPS launches Center on Combating Hybrid Threats to address hybrid warfare

5. New commander of 25th ID short on Pacific experience, long on warfighting basics

6. Success in the Shadows: Operation Enduring Freedom–Philippines and the Global War on Terror, 2002–2015

7. How Taiwan is trying to defend against a cyber 'World War III'

8. Investors Are Buying American

9. Review | Faith that the truth can still defeat misinformation

10. How Science Lost the Public’s Trust

