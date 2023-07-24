7/24/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 23, 2023

2. Ukraine's military is overcoming Russia's dense minefields and its counteroffensive is poised to 'gain pace,' Zelenskyy says

3. China and the US are finally talking again -- but can they really work together?

4. Don’t Give Poland a Pass

5. China Announces New "Loitering" "Collaborative" Missile -- Another "Rip-Off?"

6. Asian Allies Have a Role to Play in NATO By John Bolton

7. Ukraine live briefing: Drone strikes skyscraper in Moscow; another night of attacks in Odessa

8. How Franchetti’s experience made her Biden’s pick to lead the Navy

9. Ongoing nominations fight could delay first woman on Joint Chiefs

10. American special operations command in Africa puts Navy SEAL in charge

11. Opinion | We’ve Been on the Front Lines. We Know What Ukraine Needs.

12. Army asks 20 high-ranking officers to stay in roles amid hold on military promotions

13. Cambodian leader's son, a West Point grad, set to take reins of power — but will he bring change?

14. Google, Meta, other tech companies agree on Biden’s AI safeguards

15. FACT SHEET: Biden-Harris Administration Secures Voluntary Commitments from Leading Artificial Intelligence Companies to Manage the Risks Posed by AI

16. (Re)assessing the near-term Chinese carrier threat in a Taiwan scenario

17. Redeveloping Regimental Combat Teams (RCTs) for Large-Scale and Mega-City Combat Operations

18. What Allies Want: Delivering the U.S. National Defense Strategy’s Ambition on Allies and Partners

19. Opinion | What I Learned in Ukraine

20. Beijing Mounts Record-Breaking Warship Deployments Around Taiwan as Island’s Presidential Election Approaches

21. Politics Risk Derailing One of America’s Most Important Strategic Agreements

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea says 'no end' to bolstering military power ahead of key anniversary

2. U.S. nuclear-powered sub enters Jeju port for replenishment purpose: Navy

3. U.S. and North Korea Start Talking About American Soldier Who Crossed the Border

4. Why Korean unification is important for Japan

5. S. Korea removes state burial record of Gen. Paik as pro-Japanese figure

6. Top US military commander's remarks on war on Korean Peninsula inappropriate: experts

7. Female S. Korean special warfare team wins int'l parachuting contest in Spain

8. U.S. develops regular military exercises among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo

9. Pyongyang launches three to four cruise missiles early Saturday morning

10. U.S. sends message to North — and China — with second sub visit to South

11. The truth behind suspicious overseas parcels must be swiftly uncovered

12. China, Russia conclude drills as US, South Korea, Japan deepen security ties

13. Even after Korean War, allies pay a heavy price to protect DMZ

14. Wake up: Pushing de-nuking on N.Korea is a dream with a nightmare ending - Responsible Statecraft

15. Bureau 39-run mines fail to achieve targets for first half of the year

16. Why some S. Korean children refuse to ditch masks

17. Hyesan Customs House fails inspection by central government

18. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Regime demands provincial party cadres to write self-criticisms regarding failure to social chaos, including starvation deaths

19. As China, Russia drill, North Korea left on the sidelines