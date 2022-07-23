7/23/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. 'Fruitful cooperation!' Russia calls for North Korean labourers for help in the Donbas

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JULY 22 (Putin's War)

3. The semiconductor chip pendulum is slowly swinging west

4. In the Information Battlespace, Cold War II Has Already Begun

5. The Army Brief: The force is shrinking; Military life palls; Infrastructure warning; and more…

6. Two Americans die in Ukraine, State Department says as war enters sixth month

7. Former US security officials: We did 'everything possible' to bring Russia into international systems

8. Has Russia Reached Its ‘Culminating Point’ in Ukraine?

9. Half of Americans expect a civil war ‘in the next few years’

10. Green Berets in Florida are practically begging for a place to drop off their kids before work

​11. ​Welcome Col. Allison Black: 1st SOW change of command ceremony

​12. ​Rights Abuser China Emerging as Dubious Linchpin of Biden's Lithium-Battery Supply Chain

13. Russian missiles hit Ukraine port; Kyiv says it is still preparing grain exports

​14. ​Putin's Disaster: Ukraine Is Now on the Offensive Trying to Retake a Key City

15. Russia Ukraine War: HIMARS Missiles Destroy Russian Targets - US & Allies Prepare for Long War

Korean News Content:

​2. Senior U.S. diplomat to visit Seoul next week

3. S. Korea protests against Japan's claims to Dokdo in defense white paper

4. Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. meet in Indonesia

5. North Korea warns of 'undesirable' consequences as the US and South Korea get ready for bigger war games

6. S. Korea reports 68,551 new COVID-19 cases

7. N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 200 for 3rd day: state media

8. Unification Ministry: S. Korea can offer bold proposals for N. Korea

9. Colonel Weber’s place to have nameplate of Korean War veteran

10. LG Energy Solution increases battery supply to Ford

11. President Yoon Suk-yeol calls for strong missile defense against North Korea

12. Samsung to invest billions in Texas chip plan