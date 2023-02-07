7/2/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 1, 2023

2. A world where China is Number One

3. With eye on China, Japan to deepen ties with NATO at key leaders' summit

4. Opinion | A slow Ukrainian counteroffensive can’t prompt a Western retreat

5. Has Laos Ensnared China In A ‘Creditor Trap?’ – Analysis

6. Judge to Decide Whether Taint of C.I.A. Torture Extended to Guantánamo

7. Brazil Worries It Has Become a Haven for Russian Spies Infiltrating the West

8. Uniforms? Check. Motto? Check. Now the Space Force needs an identity.

9. Opinion | Hong Kong’s downfall is a warning to the world

10. Opinion | Russia’s biggest problem isn’t the war. It’s losing the 21st century.

11. The FBI has formed a national database to track and prevent 'swatting'

12. Cyber Command to expand 'canary in the coal mine' unit working with private sector

13. Noes the West should give China

14. China Has Begun To Retreat From Southeast Asia

15. CIA thinks the U.S. should get away from China quick

16. Chinese military convoy attacked by rebels in Myanmar, claims junta

17. Elon Musk sets new daily Twitter limits for users

18. Probe into ex-US Navy Seal complete, says Selangor's top cop

19. The Tao of Deception by David Ignatius: Part 2

20. The Tao of Deception: Part III

21. How climate change inflames extremist insurgency in Africa

22. Chinese authorities monitor Tibetans to prevent communication with outside world



Korean News Content:

1. Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency

2. Is North Korea moving to reclassify South as foreign nation?

3. Unification Ministry does not support North Korea, Yoon says

4. What if Trump is reelected in 2024? by Michael Green (Korea and alliances)

5. Joining with India, Australia to build a G10 (Korea)

6. Veterans ministry to review decorations for independence fighters

7. Excessive, divisive remarks (South Korean Politics)

8. US ballistic missile submarine to visit S. Korea this month

9. Half million workers set for two-week nationwide strike against Yoon

10. Korea to launch new bureau in fight against human trafficking