7/22/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. China and Russia Are Breaking the World Into Pieces

2. Biden's withdrawal injects uncertainty into wars, trade disputes and other foreign policy challenges

3. China and the Philippines reach deal in effort to stop clashes at fiercely disputed shoal

4. Years of miscalculations by U.S., NATO led to dire shell shortage in Ukraine

5. ‘A Rubik’s Cube in the Sky’: Israel Struggles to Defend Against Drones

6. Russia Crushes Dissent as Putin’s System Ramps Up Repression

7. Afghanistan War Commission opens inquiry of America’s longest conflict

8. A USS Eisenhower pilot became the first American woman to score air-to-air kill

9. Troops Will Start Getting Economic Hardship Bonuses This Month, Though Only $20 on Average

10. Taiwan remodels war games in the face of China's threats

11. Philippines 'to assert our rights' after China sea deal

12. Drone warfare in Ukraine prompts fresh thinking in helicopter tactics

13. The Mission and the Bureaucracy: How Administrative Requirements Hinder Warfighting

14. The Triumph of the Houthis (and Iran)

15. Trump and Zelenskyy hold phone call — and Ukraine says it liked what it heard

16. Myanmar's civil war has seen a devastating increase in attacks on schools, researchers say

17. The U.S. Department of Deterrence

18. Embrace the Infinite Variety of Circumstances: Fixing the US Military’s Multinational Exercises

19. What Biden’s Exit Means for American Foreign Policy

20. China’s Dangerous Nuclear Push

21. The End of South Asia

22. Securing Submarine Cables: A Critical Imperative for Indo-Pacific Stability

23. China’s Long March through the Global South

24. Trump realizes Ukraine future needs to be addressed with Ukraine

Korean News Content:

1. New head of unification council vows efforts to let N. Koreans realize Seoul's unification efforts

2. N. Korea slams U.S.-S. Korea joint military drills ahead of 71st anniversary of armistice signing

3. Chief Russian prosecutor visits N. Korea for 1st time

4. Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S, Japan to meet in Tokyo to discuss N.K. threats

7. Belarus' foreign minister to visit N. Korea amid deepening Pyongyang-Moscow ties

8. Korean Air to buy up to 50 Boeing planes for 30 tln won

9. Foreign, defense ministries sign MOU on enhancing safety of overseas Koreans

10. Jung Woo-sung leaves UNHCR role after 'online attacks'

11. Exclusive: NIS official dismissed for buying luxury bag to ex-CIA analyst

12. Hanwha Ocean gains eligibility to bid for U.S. Navy ship repairs

13. Trump: ‘I told Kim to relax and chill’

14. ＜Inside N. Korea＞Thirty years after his death, memorial services for Kim Il-sung have become simpler …Ryanggang Provinces ban drinking for just one day

15. Focus shifts to Kamala Harris's ties with Korea as Yoon's trusted partner Biden calls it quits

16. South resorts to psychological warfare over loudspeakers after North's latest trash balloon launch

17. Alleged Korean spy Sue Mi Terry held Washington ‘happy hour’ for agents, wrote propaganda with husband: indictment