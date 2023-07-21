7/21/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 20, 2023

2. China’s Hacking of Government Email Was Traditional Espionage, Official Says

3. Putin cut deal with Wagner ‘to save his skin,’ MI6 chief says in rare speech'

4. By pulling out of the Ukrainian grain deal, Russia risks alienating its few remaining partners

5. Xi hails 'old friend' Kissinger during meeting that harks back to an era of warmer ties

6. DOD Official Highlights Importance of Pacific Island Nations

7. Russia-Ukraine War: Missiles Hit Ukrainian Port City as U.N. Is Set to Discuss Russia’s Blockade

8. Pentagon AI more ethical than adversaries’ because of ‘Judeo-Christian society,’ USAF general says

9. Rich lode of EV metals could boost Taliban and its new Chinese partners

10. 3-to-5 years from now is the danger time when the US could face both China and Russia

11. Scoop! Why Ben from Ben & Jerry’s blames America for war in Ukraine

12. ChatGPT is creating new risks for national security

13. What Impact has Prigozhin's Mutiny really had on Putin?

14. US military tests new smartphone app that could help shoot down drones

15. When Failed Coups Strengthen Leaders

16. Putin is planning revenge on Wagner chief for his failed mutiny, CIA chief warns, as he warns Yevgeny Prigozhin: 'Don't fire your food taster'

17. The Parable of F-16s for Ukraine

18. We Will Never Run Out of Resources

19. CIA chief: Russia’s elite are questioning Putin’s judgment

20. Here’s how the Senate wants to boost military recruitment

21. Ukraine Situation Report: U.S. Cluster Munitions Hit The Battlefield

22. Russia-China ties deepen as Beijing buys a record amount of oil from the warring nation in the first half of 2023

23. Chinese spy balloon exposed gaps in ability to detect threats, NORAD chief says

24. Rethinking Counterinsurgent Force Design and Employment

25. Should America Reflag Ships Heading to Ukraine?

26. Cluster Bombs and the Contradictions of Liberalism

27. Is Elon laughing? Reports say Mark Zuckerberg's 'Twitter-killer' just suffered a stunning 50% collapse in daily active users after white-hot start — but here's why Musk should still worry

28. EXPLAINED: How Ukraine’s New DPICM Cluster Munitions Actually Work

29. White House says Russia is preparing for attacks on civilian ships in Black Sea



Korean News Content:

1. U.S. continues to seek safe return of service member in N. Korean custody: state dept.

2. N. Korea warns U.S. nuclear submarine visit to S. Korea may fall under conditions for its nuke use

3. S. Korea visit by USS Kentucky aimed at promoting peace: Pentagon

4. It’s time to end the forever war on the Korean Peninsula - Responsible Statecraft

5. Press Conference on Campaign for ‘REAL’ Peace on the Korean Peninsula, Countering H.R. 1369 and the ‘FAKE Peace’ Initiative

6. Mongolia and Korean Unification: a Bridge Between North and South

7. US, South Korea, Japan to hold summit in August

8. Foreign Korean War veterans, families to visit S. Korea on 70th armistice anniv.

9. Why Travis King, the U.S. soldier who crossed into North Korea, may prove to be a "nuisance" for Kim Jong Un's regime

10. S. Korea to seek 'substantive' approach in dealing with N. Korea: minister nominee

11. BREAKING: PV2 King "Don't Defect to North Korea" training NOT current

12. US and North Korea still have ways to talk though no diplomatic ties

13. North Koreans mobilized to prevent monsoon damage – at personal cost

14. South Koreans shocked, confused over US soldier's defection

15. South Korea’s Deepening Political Divide Is Mapping Onto Its Foreign Policy

16. Hyunmoo-V missile built for S Korea’s nuclear ambitions

17. Defectors fear impact of mounting skepticism over accounts told by celebrated N. Korean escapee

18. How It Got So Easy to Breach North Korea’s Notorious Border

19. Hamhung child starves to death after being left alone at home

20. The U.S.-ROK Nuclear Consultative Group’s Successful Launching

21. [Herald Interview] Young professionals from NK seek to bring change to Pyongyang

22. US soldier’s dash to North Korea puts focus on border weak spot

23. What is the DMZ? Map and pictures show the demilitarized zone Travis King crossed into North Korea