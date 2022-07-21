7/21/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JULY 20 (Putin's War)

2. Ukraine war forcing China to rethink ‘how and when’ it may invade Taiwan, CIA chief says

3. Biden on Pelosi trip to Taiwan: ‘The military thinks it's not a good idea’

4. Opinion | We Are Retired Generals and Admirals. Trump’s Actions on Jan. 6 Were a Dereliction of Duty.

5. Russia is ‘About to Run Out of Steam,’ MI6 Chief Say

6. The Air War over Ukraine: Why Can't Russia or Ukraine Claim Victory?

​7. DoD Announces the Establishment of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office

8. Now Is the Time to Stop Iran From Building a Nuclear Weapon

9. United States: end of an illusion of omnipotence

10. America’s Self-Obsession Is Killing Its Democracy

​11. ​Fewer servicemen are likely to recommend a career in uniform

​12. ​China-Japan ties twisted and tested by Indo-Pacific Framework

​13. ​Army to shift $1 billion to recruiting, retention efforts; rely more on reserves as ranks shrink

14. Inside the multinational logistics cell coordinating military aid for Ukraine

15. US Army’s floating equipment stockpile in Pacific gets first test

​16. ​The United Nations Hasn’t Been Useless on Ukraine

​17. ​Assess Russia’s Cyber Performance Without Repeating Its Past Mistakes

​18. ​Want Better Cyber Policy? Talk to Social Scientists

​19. ​Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Keynote Address at International Conference on Cyber Security (ICCS) 2022

21. Is The CIA Risk Averse?

​22. ‘Stopping Putin in Ukraine Will Send a Message to Xi Jinping’

​23. ​The fundamental flaw in US plans to defend Taiwan from a Chinese assault

​24. ​The Gray Zone: 10th SFG(A) Green Berets intensify unconventional warfare tactics

​25. ​USS Benfold transits Taiwan Strait, a move China calls a provocation

​26. Why dollar as reserve currency is America's Achilles heel

27.​ What if the U.S. had backed Mao during World War II? It almost happened – SupChina​

Korean News Content:

1. The Forgotten South Korean Prisoners of War Who Sacrificed and Suffered for Seven Decades for Korean Freedom

2. A rare South Korea-US missile test is meant to show they can strike back after a flurry of North Korean missile tests

3. South Korean officials say major sale of weapons to Poland is imminent

4. Why Are There so Few COVID Reinfections in Korea?

5. ROK-U.S. to resume joint military drills in five years

6. S. Korea further strengthens its economic security alliance with U.S.

​7. No more unauthorized spying​ (South Korea)​

8. N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 200 for 2nd day: state media

9. Child YouTuber in North Korea's charm offensive

10. S. Korea, US poised to reinstate combined drills abolished in 2018

​11. ​30 North Korean ‘defector’ families forced to relocate to hardscrabble hinterland

​12. ​Was North Korea’s Covid-19 “victory” planned from the beginning?

​13. ​The Ukraine war’s gifts to North Korea

​14. ​Russia requests North Korean labourers be sent to Donbas in exchange for wheat and machinery