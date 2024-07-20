7/20/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 19, 2024

2. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, July 19, 2024

3. U.S. Launches Effort to Stop Russia From Arming Houthis With Antiship Missiles

4. U.S. Detainees Provide Russia With Valuable Leverage

5. The Software Patch That Shook the World

6. From Honor Student to the Gunman Who Tried to Kill Donald Trump

7. What Happened to Digital Resilience?

8. How Americans Justify Political Violence

9. The Data That Powers A.I. Is Disappearing Fast

10. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, July 19, 2024

11. How Israel Turned the Tide in Rafah

12. Irreconcilable Differences: A guide to plans for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. by Sir Lawrence Freedman

13. The Crumbling Edifice of Conventional Deterrence

14. Lack of motive in Trump attack frustrates public, but fits a pattern

15. Confusion reigns as people turn to misinformation to understand Trump shooting

16. Making sense of rumors about the Trump assassination attempt

17. A Russian Bot Farm Used AI to Lie to Americans. What Now?

18. Force Design: Where is the Evidence of Revolutionary Change?

19. Rotting From the Corps? (Critique of the Army officer corps)

20. Secret Service's Lack Of Red Dot Pistol Optics Puzzles SWAT Officers



Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea blares propaganda broadcasts for 3rd day against N.K. balloons

2. Trump flaunts personal ties with Kim, signals apparent desire for N.K. diplomacy

3. Blinken decries Russia's cooperation with N.K., Iran, China

4. 24-trillion-won contract to build nuclear power plants in the Czech Republic should be steppingstone for normalization of nuclear power plant industry and SMR

5. Timely initiative for peace in Asia launched in Mongolia

7. US lawmaker says Republicans are united, have 'high expectations' for Trump's victory

8. North Korea says giant deserted ‘tourist city’ to finally open in May 2025

9. UNICEF delivered 4 million vaccines for North Korean children and pregnant women

10. Washington-Seoul alliance is a ‘nuclear alliance,’ US official says

11. N. Korea paves roads at military parade training ground

12. Hyesan trade activities suspended ahead of Kim Jong Un's Samjiyon inspection

13. Exclusive | South Korea opposition aims to stop military's Taiwan entanglement

14. Editorial: Moon Jae-in's Nuclear Phase-Out policy turns out to be national self-harm

15. Why is ‘Unification of the Korean Peninsula’ being discussed in Mongolia?