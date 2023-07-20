7/20/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 19, 2023

2. Video - History of Army Special Operations Forces | SOF News

3. Inconvenient Truths for the Next War

4. #Reviewing The Avoidable War

5. When the Iranian or Chinese Navy Come Calling Why Not Throw Them a Curve Ball?

6. Navy's Pacific information warfare command coordinating vast capability across region

7. Military academies’ diversity efforts draw GOP concerns, Dem support

8. With eyes on Trump, Senate votes to make NATO withdrawal harder

9. Security and Defense Medicine in a New Age of Policy

10. Britain’s MI6 chief says his spies are using AI to disrupt flow of weapons to Russia

11. In next Global Information Dominance Experiments, CDAO looking to speed allied info-sharing

12. Philippines closely monitors threat of invasion of Taiwan - defence chief

13. Britain’s Spy Master Says Putin Cut Deal With Wagner Mercenary Chief

14. US approves $1.3 billion package of long-term military aid for Ukraine

15. The Pentagon is the wrong agency to lead the new U.S. deterrence strategy

16. The Pivotal Mission in Ukraine’s Counteroffensive: Hunting for Mines

17. Pentagon Joins Elon Musk’s War Against Plane Tracking

18. TSMC Delays Start of First Arizona Chip Factory, Citing Worker Shortage

19. The Future of Algorithmic Warfare: Fragmented Development

20. Reaching the Tipping Point: Lessons from Combining Kinetic and Information Operations

21. Why China Won’t Talk With America’s Military

22. Talking to China isn’t nearly enough

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea stays silent on its apparent detention of a US soldier

2. Travis King was grieving the death of his young cousin before he crossed the border into North Korea, his family says

3. For the “Chinese Dream” to Become a Dream for All

4. It Takes a Potemkin Village

5. Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan denounce N. Korea's latest missile test

6. N. Korea poses grave threat to cyber security, cutting off illicit funds to weapons program important: U.S. official

7. N. Korea's trade reliance on China hits 10-year high in 2022

8. N. Korea warns U.S. nuclear submarine visit to S. Korea may fall under conditions for its nuke use

9. S. Korea, Japan eye holding working-level consultations over Fukushima water next week

10. Russia grounds plane, arrests North Korean mother and son on the run

11. ＜Inside N. Korea＞Police decided to use gun to combat rash of robberies…Soldiers also frequently take part in robberies

12. S. Hamgyong Province’s food situation still dire despite fresh grains in markets

13. Yoon, Biden, Kishida to hold summit at Camp David in August

14. First NCG meeting backed by nuclear-capable sub in Busan

15. Beijing 'actively enables' trafficking of North Korean women, girls: rights groups