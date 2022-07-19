7/19/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JULY 18 (Putin's War)
2. Amid flow of weapons to Ukraine, DefMin says black market smuggling is 'artificial' concern
3. Sabotage and War in Cyberspace
4. The West Worries Too Much About Escalation in Ukraine
5. The Quad needs a futures focus
6. Russia’s War Has Created Opportunities for Biden to Go Big
7. Senate Armed Services releases full $847 billion defense bill
8. What If the War in Ukraine Spins Out of Control?
9. How the System Was Rigged: The Global Economic Order and the Myth of Sovereignty
10. Russia Following 2014 ‘Annexation Playbook’ In Eastern Ukraine, White House Says
11. Opinion | How media coverage drove Biden’s political plunge
12. Top US general orders comprehensive review of US-China military interactions
13. Special Forces Soldiers participate in the US Department of State ATLAS program’s culminating exercise CAPSTONE
14. Ukraine destroys two military ammo depots, hurting Russian morale: Official
15. FDD | The UN Has Now Spent $81.6 Million at the Four Seasons Damascus
16. The rodeo that was the Pacific Islands Forum meeting
17. Sen. Marco Rubio: Expose Secret Chinese Communist Party Cells
18. Knocking anti-Israel bias to the mat
19. U.S. military biological activities warrant closest attention: Lavrov
20. China demands U.S. cancel potential arms sale to Taiwan
21. Nancy Pelosi’s plan to visit Taiwan prompts outrage from China
22. U.S. touts progress in hypersonic arms race with China, Russia
23. Ukraine Faces Difficulties Getting Western Weapons to Front Lines
24. U.S. Himars Help to Hold Off Russian Advance, Ukraine Says
Korean News Content:
1. Experts: Seoul, Tokyo Maintain Ties Despite Possible Japanese Military Expansion
2. FM Park relays Yoon's will to improve Seoul-Tokyo ties in courtesy call on Kishida
3. N. Korea's Supreme Guard Command given lecture detailing Abe's assassination
4. N. Korea concentrates more resources into preparing for nuclear test
5. Daily COVID Cases Surge over 70,000 Overnight
6. N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 300: state media
7. S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
8. N. Korea celebrates 22nd anniv. of joint cooperation declaration with Russia
9. 4 Ways North Korea Can Counter the F-35
10. Mapping Major Milestones in the Evolution of North Korea’s Cyber Program
11. Yoon gov't to push for launch of N.K. human rights foundation
12. Lingering tensions in Panmunjom underline uncertainties in inter-Korean ties
13. New envoy for North Korean rights announced by Foreign Ministry
14. Betting all on Biden isn’t wise
15. Is South Korean Nuclear Proliferation Inevitable?
16. North Korean labour could be sent to rebuild Donbas, Russian ambassador says
17. US Disrupts North Korea Ransomware Group, Recovers Nearly Half a Million in Payments