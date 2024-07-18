7/18/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Irregular Warfare in the 21st Century: Autocracy's Global Playbook

2. Trump’s Biggest Volatility Risk? Taiwan

3. US-built Gaza aid pier will be dismantled after troubled mission

4. Russia conscripts 150,000 troops as Ukraine says it needs more

5. Opinion | Americans always need an existential threat. This time, it’s each other.

6. How Trump’s Security Failed to Stop an Assassination Attempt

7. Incivility and the Tragedy of the Commons

8. Ukraine defense chief says his nation will find a way no matter who wins US election

9. Italy carrier strike group joins Australia war games, will visit Philippines

10. Opinion | What’s holding up a Gaza cease-fire?

11. The Battle of the Promised Conquest: The Four Pillars of the Houthi Grand Strategy

12. Russia’s ‘New’ Artillery Piece Is A 70-Year-Old Behemoth Firing North Korean Shells

13. U.S. Air Force culture needs a reboot

14. Europe, US worry about Russia’s hybrid warfare attacks

15. America's Adversaries React to the Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump

16. Something Borrowed, Something Blue: Integrating Maritime Statecraft and Strategy

17. Nuclear Must Be Part of The Solution

18. The Imperial Presidency Unleashed

Korean News Content:

1. Ex-North Korean diplomat appointed a vice minister in South Korea, the highest post for any defector

2. Exclusive: "North Korea must either open up transparently or collapse"

3. Japan’s top general lauds closer South Korea military ties as mutual concerns grow over China, North Korea

4. Top U.S. Korean policy official resigns: Is the Sue Mi Terry incident to blame?

5. 10 Years of Tracking: Inside the FBI's surveillance of NIS agents

6. Demographic crisis looms: UN warns S. Korea's population to halve by 2089

7. N. Korea resumes sending trash-carrying balloons into S. Korea: JCS

8. "Leaf Mines" from North Korea pose new threat in the DMZ

9. Top generals of S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to expand trilateral Freedom Edge exercise

10. Russia’s ‘New’ Artillery Piece Is A 70-Year-Old Behemoth Firing North Korean Shells

11. Unification minister to meet Campbell during next week's visit to U.S.

12. FAO chief discusses food security, nutrition in rare visit to N. Korea

13. S. Korea slaps sanctions on Hong Kong shipping firm, N. Korean cargo ship

14. South Korea Must Grow Up and Defend Itself

15. Shame on the amateurish spy agents