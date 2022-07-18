7/18/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JULY 17 (Putin's War)

2. Ukraine’s Zelenskyy fires top spy chief and prosecutor general

3. Is America growing weary of the long war in Ukraine?

4. As Russia Runs Low on Drones, Iran Plans to Step In, U.S. Officials Say

5. FDD | Degrade and Destroy: The Inside Story of the War Against the Islamic State, from Barack Obama to Donald Trump

6. Iran is testing us. So far, we are failing | Opinion

7. Biden should not pass up chance to reengage Iraq

8. Snake Island: The Start of Ukraine’s Counteroffensive?

9. HASC Moves to Replenish Munitions—But More Remains to Be Done

10. Why Do We Keep Listening to the 'TV' Generals on Ukraine?

11. US sends Syracuse-based National Guard soldiers to help train Ukrainian military

12. C.I.A. Director Issues Warning After Possible Noose Is Found Near Facility

13. The U.S. Needs a Million Talents Program to Retain Technology Leadership

14. The Case Against Security Cooperation in Fragile States

15. "Our F*ckheads Can't Even Hit Them": Russian Soldier Says He Was Sent to 'Slaughter' in Ukraine

16. The AC-130 Gunship Might Be the Ultimate Symbol of U.S. Military Dominance

17. The U.S. Navy SEALs Might Be the U.S. Military's Ultimate Weapon

18. How the United Nations Overlooks Evidence of Hamas Human Rights Violations

19. The US military just awarded a $10 million contract for what could be special operators' latest gadget: jet boots

Korean News Content:

1, Yoon says probes on repatriation of N.K. fishermen must be conducted in line with law

2. S. Korean gov't releases footage of two N.K. fishermen being repatriated in 2019

3. Petition filed against 2019 repatriation of 2 North Korean fishermen

4. S. Korea, U.S. stage combined high-tech training

5. Japan, South Korea foreign ministers agree to improve ties

6. Yellen says any North Korean nuclear test would be very provocative

7. Two Nampo residents arrested for consuming S. Korean TV and radio broadcasts

8. N. Korea orders party committees nationwide to closely monitor public sentiment

9. N. Korean prosthetists arrested for illegally collecting fees from patients

10. N. Korea vows to reinforce military in renewed anti-US propaganda

11. Are North Koreans South Koreans?

12. Despite COVID-19 surge in region, North Korea says it's close to 'defusing' outbreak

13. N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 400: state media

14. Covid count doubles again on Sunday (South Korea)

15. Seoul expected to join Washington-led 'Chip 4' alliance