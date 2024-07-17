7/17/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Israel’s Undercover Forces Emerge as Gaza’s Newest Battlefield Player

2. Russia and China send multiple warships to contested South China Sea

3. The world cannot ignore the evil network of Russia, Iran, Hamas, and North Korea - opinion

4. Former Syrian Official in Charge of Notorious Prison Is Arrested in Los Angeles

5. [Vantage Point] China's silent invasion of the Philippines

6. Asian Powers Have Their Strategic Sights Set on Europe

7. Trump Tells Taiwan to Expect a Higher Price Tag for U.S. Defense

8. He’s a Lock: New brigadier general leading SEALs and Green Berets at SOCEUR

9. Military burn pit exposure not tracked properly, DOD watchdog warns

10. An Army Ammunition Plant’s Bullets Keep Showing Up in Mass Shootings. Lawmakers Want Answers.

11. Experienced Snipers Break Down The Trump Assassination Attempt

12. Afghanistan War Commission wants veteran stories and questions

13. Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are ‘deadly quartet’ – defence review chief

14. Sustainable Sustainment: Supplying War in the Age of Strategic Competition

15. The Case for Inclusive Alliances

16. The Palestinian Authority Is Collapsing

17. Playing Catch-Up on Grand Strategy

18. Teamwork wins as Navy SEALs guide civilians in Paintball With a Mission

19. Trump allies draft AI order to launch ‘Manhattan Projects’ for defense

20. US renews call on China to stop aggressive actions in disputed sea

21. China, Philippines set up hotline to prevent South China Sea clashes

Korean News Content:

1. A North Korean Diplomat Managed a Rare Defection: A Flight Out of Cuba

2. U.S. Accuses Former C.I.A. Analyst of Working for South Korea

3. South Korea Edges Closer to Status as Full-Fledged Nuclear Power

4. Former White House official accused of acting as South Korea agent

5. US accuses North Korea expert Sue Mi Terry of working for South Korean spies

6. The world cannot ignore the evil network of Russia, Iran, Hamas, and North Korea - opinion

7. North Korean envoy 'drowned' in Moscow pond: Reports

8. North Korea mining DMZ despite spate of fatal accidents

9. North Korean fashion, drums, and jubilation: Here’s how South Koreans celebrated the first-ever Defectors’ Day

10. North Korea’s use of forced labor ‘deeply institutionalized,’ UN says

11. Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are ‘deadly quartet’ – defence review chief

12. NIS says in talks with U.S. intelligence authorities over indictment of Korean American expert on N. Korea

13. FM Cho voices caution over calls for S. Korea to consider nuclear options

14. Unification ministry cautious about legislation banning anti-North Korea leaflet launches

15. N. Korean defectors' baseball team to visit U.S. this week

16. Unification minister to visit U.S. next week

17. Exclusive: "North Koreans reject Kim Jong-un, claim life is harder than under Japanese rule"

18. Cyber Allies: North Korea and Russia's cyber partnership in the post-treaty era

19. Blame Donald Trump for North Korea’s sabre-rattling