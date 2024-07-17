7/17/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Israel’s Undercover Forces Emerge as Gaza’s Newest Battlefield Player
2. Russia and China send multiple warships to contested South China Sea
3. The world cannot ignore the evil network of Russia, Iran, Hamas, and North Korea - opinion
4. Former Syrian Official in Charge of Notorious Prison Is Arrested in Los Angeles
5. [Vantage Point] China's silent invasion of the Philippines
6. Asian Powers Have Their Strategic Sights Set on Europe
7. Trump Tells Taiwan to Expect a Higher Price Tag for U.S. Defense
8. He’s a Lock: New brigadier general leading SEALs and Green Berets at SOCEUR
9. Military burn pit exposure not tracked properly, DOD watchdog warns
10. An Army Ammunition Plant’s Bullets Keep Showing Up in Mass Shootings. Lawmakers Want Answers.
11. Experienced Snipers Break Down The Trump Assassination Attempt
12. Afghanistan War Commission wants veteran stories and questions
13. Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are ‘deadly quartet’ – defence review chief
14. Sustainable Sustainment: Supplying War in the Age of Strategic Competition
15. The Case for Inclusive Alliances
16. The Palestinian Authority Is Collapsing
17. Playing Catch-Up on Grand Strategy
18. Teamwork wins as Navy SEALs guide civilians in Paintball With a Mission
19. Trump allies draft AI order to launch ‘Manhattan Projects’ for defense
20. US renews call on China to stop aggressive actions in disputed sea
21. China, Philippines set up hotline to prevent South China Sea clashes
Korean News Content:
1. A North Korean Diplomat Managed a Rare Defection: A Flight Out of Cuba
2. U.S. Accuses Former C.I.A. Analyst of Working for South Korea
3. South Korea Edges Closer to Status as Full-Fledged Nuclear Power
4. Former White House official accused of acting as South Korea agent
5. US accuses North Korea expert Sue Mi Terry of working for South Korean spies
7. North Korean envoy 'drowned' in Moscow pond: Reports
8. North Korea mining DMZ despite spate of fatal accidents
9. North Korean fashion, drums, and jubilation: Here’s how South Koreans celebrated the first-ever Defectors’ Day
10. North Korea’s use of forced labor ‘deeply institutionalized,’ UN says
12. NIS says in talks with U.S. intelligence authorities over indictment of Korean American expert on N. Korea
13. FM Cho voices caution over calls for S. Korea to consider nuclear options
14. Unification ministry cautious about legislation banning anti-North Korea leaflet launches
15. N. Korean defectors' baseball team to visit U.S. this week
16. Unification minister to visit U.S. next week
17. Exclusive: "North Koreans reject Kim Jong-un, claim life is harder than under Japanese rule"
18. Cyber Allies: North Korea and Russia's cyber partnership in the post-treaty era
19. Blame Donald Trump for North Korea’s sabre-rattling