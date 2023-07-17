7/17/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 16, 2023

2. Special Operations News Update - July 17, 2023 | SOF News

3. Xi Jinping's foreign minister has vanished from public view. His prolonged absence is driving intense speculation

4. Ukraine claims responsibility for new attack on key Crimea bridge

5. Black Sea grain deal to expire Monday on Russia suspension

6. Majority of Americans say TikTok is a threat to national security

7. Putin’s Threats To Zaporizhhia Nuclear Power Plant Endangers Energy Transition

8. Ex-paratrooper walking around nation for awareness (Taiwan)

9. Typo leaks millions of US military emails to Mali web operator

10. The disturbing evolution of China’s foreign policy

11. Six partners, 3,000 miles: Air Mobility Command undertakes largest readiness exercise in Indo-Pacific

12. India Ups the Ante Against China in Beijing’s Lake

13. China’s Economy Barely Grows as Recovery Fades

14. Light Reaction Regiment: The Sharpshooters of Death (Philippines)

15. Troops break away from multinational exercise to save mariners stranded in Western Pacific

16. Covert Action and Clandestine Activities of the Intelligence Community: Selected Congressional Notification Requirements (R45191)

17. U.S. and Allies Maintain Unity Against Russia. Can They Do The Same With China?

18. A sensible approach to AI regulation

19. Why AI detectors think the US Constitution was written by AI

20. The Treacherous Silicon Triangle

21. Taiwan’s HAWK missiles likely headed to Ukraine

22. Strategic Inflection Point: The Most Historically Significant and Fundamental Change in the Character of War Is Happening Now—While the Future Is Clouded in Mist and Uncertainty

Korean News Content:

1. U.S. concerned about N. Korea's additional missile launches, nuclear test: Sullivan

2. Kim's sister calls US 'delusional' for believing in North Korea's disarmament

3. US, South Korea answer North’s ICBM launch with airpower drill involving B-52 bomber

4. Korea expected to increase defense exports 87% by 2027: FKI

5. S. Korea's stance against lethal arms aid to Ukraine remains unchanged: defense ministry

6. N. Korea ramps up efforts to minimize damage from heavy rains

7. Asean diplomats expected to criticize North's nuke program

8. Competing drills in East Sea reflect growing bloc rivalry

9. S. Korea to join US-led cyber drill

10. Satellite pics reveal Kim Jong-un is ‘building ANOTHER private train station and horse racing track near beach mansions’

11. North Korea's Hwasong-18 ICBM Launch Sparks Tensions: A Closer Look