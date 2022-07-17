7/17/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

Please note I am leaving today (for a week) for my frist trip back to Korea since Janaury 2020, pre-COVID. The timing of my messages will be adjusted in accordance with the time difference.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JULY 16 (Putin's War)

2. A Russian Submarine Slaughtered Children in Ukraine With High-Tech Missiles

3. Ukraine special forces free torture victims from Russian prison in dramatic mission

4. Zelensky warns of ‘media terror’ of propaganda, disinformation amid Russian invasion

5. China’s ‘Mysterious Structures’ Captured In Satellite Images; Hint At PLA’s Expansion Of Harbors In Remote South China Sea Islands

6. Russia's information war expands through Eastern Europe

7. Russia's neighbor Latvia wants to bring back the military draft because it fears Russia will attack so quickly that NATO can't help, defense minister says

8. Man acquitted of bombing 1985 Air India flight shot dead in Canada

9. Japan Wants Up to Nine Nuclear Reactors Online This Winter

10. Chinese diplomats flock to Africa in response to Western charm offensive

11. Philippines’ new leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr tears up $5BILLION railways deal with China after Beijing ‘failed to put up the money’

12. Putin Has A Problem: 38,000 Dead Troops and 1,672 Destroyed Tanks in Ukraine

13. ‘I mean you no harm’: From troubled teen to neo-Nazi foot soldier

14. Why the U.S. Navy Needs to Be in the South China Sea

15. These robots were trained on AI. They became racist and sexist.

16. Chinese fighter jet had ‘unsafe’ interaction with U.S. military plane in June (SOF MC 130)

17. Statement on the Designation of Bellingcat as an 'Undesirable Organisation' in Russia

18. Biden's Middle East expedition: Reputation dinged, interests secured?

19. I Once Supported Putin. Now I Know the Truth.

20. Japan’s new nationalism is alarming. Not just for China, North Korea, but allies like India

21. Wagner Group massacre: ‘The victims were bloated and deformed – we could only recognise our friends by their clothes’

22. Ukraine map suggests U.S.-supplied HIMARS could be turning tide of war

23. Will ‘Salad Bar Extremism’ Replace ‘Old-School World’ Terrorism?

24. Opinion: Mideast trip shows Biden choosing pragmatism, rejecting 'Woke' policy

25. China’s Roadblocks to Becoming A Science Superpower

26. When Iran Says ‘Death to Israel,’ It Means It

27. Hamas Wants to Rule the West Bank

Korean News Content:

​1. North Korea’s Yongbyon Nuclear Center: Plutonium Production Continues Despite Heavy Rains

2. Auto parts are a hot commodity in a North Korea cut off from new supplies

3. Economic initiatives involving Russia, China derailed under Yoon administration

4. Presidential office hits back at ex-FM Chung over repatriation of N.K. fishermen

5. S. Korea, U.S. defense chiefs to meet in Washington next week

6. Ex-FM Chung says no request from N. Korea for fishermen's repatriation

7. Yoon vows to safeguard constitutional values on Constitution Day

8. Former security chief denies fishermen repatriations were done to appease North

9. Civic group slams China for claiming Arirang as their culture

10. Foreign minister to hold first bilateral talk with Japan this week