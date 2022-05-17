7/17/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MAY 16 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. The ingenious strategy that could win the war for Ukraine

3. Special Operators Must Learn to Exist Without ‘Tethers’

4. Gov't to relocate JCS to southern Seoul: defense ministry

5. Analysis: Neutral Switzerland leans closer to NATO

6. President Biden’s Missed Opportunities at U.S.-ASEAN Summit

7. US troops heading back into Somalia, reversing Trump order

8. Retired colonel tells Russian state TV 'the whole world is against us'

9. More than 250 Ukrainian troops surrender as Kyiv orders Mariupol to yield

10. Vladimir Putin takes personal control of Russia's faltering Donbas offensive

11. Putin involved in war ‘at level of colonel or brigadier’, say western sources

12. War within Russia's secret services over bogus intelligence that led to invasion

13. U.S. State Department Set to Delist Mujahideen Shura Council of Jerusalem

14. Biden administration can’t overlook the Balkans when sanctioning Russia

15. The staggering amount of US military aid to Ukraine, explained in one chart

16. Why China Is Paranoid About the Quad

17. America’s Wars Are Fought by Relatively Few People. That’s a Problem for Phil Klay. (Book Review)

18. What Is China Learning From Russia's War in Ukraine?

19. The Right Way to Sanction Russian Energy

20. The Collateral Damage in China’s Covid War

21. Digital Transformation Is a Cultural Problem, Not a Technological One





Korean News Content:

1. Yoon names ex-Vice FM Cho as ambassador to U.S.

2. Kim Jong-un Is Sacrificing a Sick Nation for His Ambitions

3. There’s One Reason Kim Jong Un Is Loving NK’s COVID Outbreak

4. N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official

5. North Korea’s Covid explosion: a survivability test

6. U.S. warns against inadvertently hiring North Korean IT workers

7. Chinese FM meets ROK's new FM via video link

8. South Korea Can Do More in the Battle Against COVID-19

9. Regional Quagmire And Looming Fragility Of Deterrence Impact – Analysis

10. North Korea flies in supplies from China

11. Kyiv-based Magazine Interviews Ex-Navy Seal, South Korean Special Forces Officer

12. North won't accept Covid medicines from South or U.S., defector says

13. Biden to stress US security commitment at DMZ: experts

14. Honor May 18 spirit (Kwangju, Korea)

15. ‘Too late for vaccines to save North Korea’

16. Pyongyang criticizes Yoon for rehashing old-school North Korea policy

17. Could Moon act as special envoy to North Korea?

18. How to Mend the Rift Between Japan and South Korea