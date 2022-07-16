7/16/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JULY 15 (Putin's War)
2. RUSSIAN VOLUNTEER UNITS AND BATTALIONS
3. China’s Economy Is Now In Free Fall
4. China stands in the way of Biden’s Saudi outreach
5. Shadows in the night; Polish, German SOF train with U.S. Special Forces
6. Lessons from Ukraine: Exploring Technology for SOCOM’s Urban Missions
7. The Five Laws of Disinformation
8. John Spencer is a world-renowned expert on urban combat. Here’s how he thinks the war in Ukraine is going
9. ‘A Real Chilling Effect’: A Lefty Scholar is Dumping CAP — For AEI
10. Ukraine Gets First M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems
11. Plan To Train Ukrainian Pilots On U.S. Jets Passed By House Of Representatives
12. Opinion | What Biden Got Right on His Trip to the Middle East
13. Beijing’s Propaganda Support for Russian Biological Warfare Disinformation, Part 1: Accusations Concerning the War in Ukraine
14. Beijing’s Propaganda Support for Russian Biological Warfare Disinformation, Part 2: Historical Context and Contemporary Motivations
16. Western ‘dictator envy’ ignores the far greater strengths of democracy
17. 'Bang, bang': Children live and play near Ukraine front line
18. Worst Is Yet To Come: When The Center Does Not Hold – OpEd
19. Jordan Peterson Is Wrong About Russia, and the West
20. West Point alumni accuse academy of 'anti-American woke political indoctrination' in letter
21. Biden administration warns of criminal drone threat to Americans
22. It's time to root out white supremacists in the military and law enforcement
Korean News Content:
1. House highlights importance of U.S. Forces Korea in passed budget bill
2. Conversation with COL (Ret) Dave Maxwell, Potential for North Korea Influence & Information Campaign
3. [Washington Talk] Photos of North Korean defectors repatriated to North Korea released 'shock and astonishment'... Accelerating trilateral cooperation between the United States and Japan
4. N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 500: state media
5 S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 66-day high at 41,310
6. Could South Korea make the Quad a Quint?
7. 3 Lessons from the Russia-Ukraine War for the South Korea-US Alliance
8. ‘I couldn’t sleep,’ defector says of images of North Koreans resisting deportation
9. [INTERVIEW] Teaching and learning from North Korean defectors
10. Crimes Against Humanity Continue Unabated In North Korea - Will Kim Jong-Un Face Justice?
11. U.S. official warns against hiring N. Korean IT workers posing as 3rd country nationals
12. Intelligence on the Civil Servant Killed by North Korea Deleted from Defense Ministry’s Network, the 2 Defectors Sent back to North Korea After the Blue House Abruptly Halted Investigation
13. State-sponsored hackers are launching 'sustained' attacks on journalists
14. Microsoft links Holy Ghost ransomware operation to North Korean hackers
15. Kim Jong-Un Slams Ukraine For Joining US' Illegal Actions In Past
16. The United Nations Command Needs a Korean Deputy Commander