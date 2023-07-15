7/15/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 14, 2023

2. Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability (ASEAN)

3. Russians told 'hour of reckoning has come' as TV exposes losses

4. Prigozhin's Other Rebellion

5. How We Can Help Ukraine While Genuinely Prioritizing Asia

6. City of Spies: DC Is the World Capital of Espionage

7. Opinion | Men are lost. Here’s a map out of the wilderness.

8. Chinese Scientists Are Leaving the United States

9. To defeat Russia, Ukraine’s top commander pushes to fight on his terms

10. Taylor Swift is boosting the economy with her Eras Tour, Federal Reserve says

11. Hydrogen Is the Future—or a Complete Mirage

12. Brief: Abu Sayyaf Moves Closer to Demise with Shortage of Recruits

13. U.S. Must Change the Game on Taiwan

14. Task Force 99 drone was 'very effective' in secretive spy missions, senior DOD official says

15. Nominee to be next Army chief wants to boost civilian hiring to address cyber shortfalls

16. Air Force Special Ops Wants Runway Independence, More Speed

17. Meta’s Threads Now Has to Keep Its Millions of Users Engaged

18. Retired four-star Army general: Biden ‘entirely correct’ to send cluster munitions to Ukraine

19. CIA No. 2: China sees Russia as 'junior partner,' likely alarmed by Wagner uprising

20. Outlaw Alliance: How China and Chinese Mafias Overseas Protect Each Other’s Interests

21. Would Allies Fight With U.S. for Taiwan? Japan Is Wary

22. Two Videos on SOF cuts and the Army



Korean News Content:

1. Yoon meets Zelenskyy on surprise visit to Ukraine

2. South Korea asks China to play 'constructive role' against North's threats

3. Kim's sister slams UNSC meeting over ICBM launch, defends it as exercise of self-defense

4. Press Statement of Kim Yo Jong, Vice Department Director of C.C., WPK

5. In rare UN appearance, North Korea defends missile launch

6. Defense minister meets visiting top U.S. general on regional security, alliance

7. S. Korea ramps up diplomatic pressure campaign against N.K. during ASEAN meetings

8. Yoon pledges security, humanitarian and reconstruction aid to Ukraine

9. Rebuilding lives: Going beyond business in post-war projects

10. Korean firms take part in Ukraine's reconstruction efforts

11. 33 MOUs signed between Korean and Polish companies

12. Korean employers in US call for bigger visa quota for professional workers

13. North Korean Stooges Step Into the Light

14. Voice of America [Washington Talk] U.S.-ROK nuclear cooperation promise, unprecedented level... Korea's decision-making power will grow

15. North Korea Says We Are on 'Brink of Nuclear War'

16. Do We Even Care About North Korea's ICBMs Anymore?

17. DPRK providing weapons to Wagner in Africa? - Pyongyang Papers

18. Republic of Korea Air Force and U.S. Special Operations Leaders Reflect on Decades-long Alliance

19. 'Young North Korean defector leaders' meet with diplomats from various countries, including the US ambassador at the UN... Suggestions on how to solve the North Korean problem

20. Mind the Gaps:Reading South Korea’s Emergent Proliferation Strategy