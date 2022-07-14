7/14/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. RUSSIA OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JULY 13 (Putin's War)
2. In Ukraine war, a race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones
3. How Russia's current war in Ukraine echoes its Crimean War of the 1850s
4. Video purportedly shows U.S. naval attaché flicking off a Russian military “Z”
5. John Bolton said he planned foreign coups. The global outcry was swift.
6. FDD | Washington Should Keep the IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya on Its Sanctions List
7. Europe’s Tiny Steps Won’t Solve Its Energy Emergency
8. Analysis | So what coups might John Bolton have been involved in, exactly?
9. What China’s ‘Cold War’ rulers want from U.S.
10. Johnstone: Three Illuminating Quotes About The War In Ukraine
11. House Approves Marijuana And Psychedelics Amendments As Part Of Must-Pass Defense Bill
12. Ukraine Situation Report: More Russian Ammo Dumps Blown Up
13. House tries to avoid messy political battles over Pentagon policy bill
14. Special Operators Await Speedier Helicopters
15. Soldier of the Year 2022 is only Army officer with two post-9/11 Silver Stars
16. Why the US is selling stockpiled oil to China
17. How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order
18. Ex-CIA engineer convicted in massive theft of secret info
19. Ukraine Is Bringing a Big Gun to a Knife Fight
20. Special Forces Around the World: Conduct, Oversight, and Opacity
21. When Irregular Becomes Everywhere: The Cybered Fight in Unwanted Places
22. The weaponizing of smartphone location data on the battlefield
23. Iran’s Increasingly Decentralized Axis of Resistance
24. For Richer or for Poorer: Security Cooperation with Developing Countries
25. Iraq, Afghanistan veteran from Hawaii takes command of Army group on Okinawa
25. Rubio, Scott Urge Army, Air Force to Address Lack of Childcare for 7th Special Forces Group
Korean News Content:
1. N. Korea officially recognizes independence of 2 separatist regions in Ukraine
2. N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 600: state media
3. S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000
4. Unification, justice ministries deny there was legal basis to repatriate N.K. fishermen: lawmaker
5. N. Korea trade sinks 17.3 pct in 2021 on sanctions, pandemic
6. Senior presidential aide asks for ruling party's help in launching N.K. human rights foundation
7. WFP chief meets S. Korean ministers to discuss N. Korea food situation
8. Korea must wean off China and find diverse trade partners
9. Korea, U.S. F-35As fly together for first time
10. Amnesty International blasts 2019 repatriations (Korea)
11. Ukraine cuts N Korea ties over recognition of separatist regions
12. Repatriated N.Korean Fishermen 'Executed for Treason'
13. Clear the suspicion (Korea forced repatriation issue)
14. A perennial division in local newspapers (Korea)
15. [INTERVIEW] 'NK's nuclear tests to inspire unity among West'
16. New US ambassador takes aim
17. Japan and South Korea Can No Longer Let History Thwart Cooperation
18. Mike Pompeo says China derailed Trump's efforts to help denuclearize North Korea
19. The Time Is Right: Why Japan and South Korea Should Get the Bomb