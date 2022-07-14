7/14/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

​1. RUSSIA OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JULY 13 (Putin's War)

2. In Ukraine war, a race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones

3. How Russia's current war in Ukraine echoes its Crimean War of the 1850s

4. Video purportedly shows U.S. naval attaché flicking off a Russian military “Z”

5. John Bolton said he planned foreign coups. The global outcry was swift.

6. FDD | Washington Should Keep the IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya on Its Sanctions List

7. Europe’s Tiny Steps Won’t Solve Its Energy Emergency

8. Analysis | So what coups might John Bolton have been involved in, exactly?

9. What China’s ‘Cold War’ rulers want from U.S.

10. Johnstone: Three Illuminating Quotes About The War In Ukraine

11. House Approves Marijuana And Psychedelics Amendments As Part Of Must-Pass Defense Bill

12. Ukraine Situation Report: More Russian Ammo Dumps Blown Up

13. House tries to avoid messy political battles over Pentagon policy bill

14. Special Operators Await Speedier Helicopters

15. Soldier of the Year 2022 is only Army officer with two post-9/11 Silver Stars

16. Why the US is selling stockpiled oil to China

17. How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

18. Ex-CIA engineer convicted in massive theft of secret info

19. Ukraine Is Bringing a Big Gun to a Knife Fight

​20. Special Forces Around the World: Conduct, Oversight, and Opacity

21. When Irregular Becomes Everywhere: The Cybered Fight in Unwanted Places

22. The weaponizing of smartphone location data on the battlefield

23. Iran’s Increasingly Decentralized Axis of Resistance

24. For Richer or for Poorer: Security Cooperation with Developing Countries

25. Iraq, Afghanistan veteran from Hawaii takes command of Army group on Okinawa

25. Rubio, Scott Urge Army, Air Force to Address Lack of Childcare for 7th Special Forces Group



Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea officially recognizes independence of 2 separatist regions in Ukraine

2. N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 600: state media

3. S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000

4. Unification, justice ministries deny there was legal basis to repatriate N.K. fishermen: lawmaker

5. N. Korea trade sinks 17.3 pct in 2021 on sanctions, pandemic

6. Senior presidential aide asks for ruling party's help in launching N.K. human rights foundation

7. WFP chief meets S. Korean ministers to discuss N. Korea food situation

8. Korea must wean off China and find diverse trade partners

9. Korea, U.S. F-35As fly together for first time

10. Amnesty International blasts 2019 repatriations (Korea)

11. Ukraine cuts N Korea ties over recognition of separatist regions

12. Repatriated N.Korean Fishermen 'Executed for Treason'

13. Clear the suspicion (Korea forced repatriation issue)

14. A perennial division in local newspapers (Korea)

15. [INTERVIEW] 'NK's nuclear tests to inspire unity among West'

16. New US ambassador takes aim

17. Japan and South Korea Can No Longer Let History Thwart Cooperation

18. Mike Pompeo says China derailed Trump's efforts to help denuclearize North Korea

19. The Time Is Right: Why Japan and South Korea Should Get the Bomb

