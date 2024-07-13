7/13/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. “Morality and ethics should play no part”: Leaks reveal how Russia's foreign intelligence agency runs disinformation campaigns in the West

2. Director Plans Policy Strategy Concepts & Doctrine

3. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, July 12, 2024

4. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 12, 2024

5. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, July 12, 2024.

6. Ends+Ways+Means=(Bad) Strategy

7. No Laughing Matter: Chief of Staff of the Army Changes His Professional Reading List to a Series of Memes

8. The U.S. Needs to Rebuild Its Military Might

9. Ukrainian Men Desperate to Escape War Are Drowning as They Flee

10. China Freaked: The U.S. Air Force 'Elephant Walked' A Fleet of F-35 Fighters as a Warning

11. Why Build AbramsX When the Ukraine War Shows Thousands of Tanks Destroyed?

12. Israel Says It Targeted Hamas Military Chief in Gaza Strike

13. The US held off sanctioning this Israeli army unit despite evidence of abuses. Now its forces are shaping the fight in Gaza

14. Completely unbelievable: US pilots say traumatized by intensity of Yemen retaliatory operations

15. An argument against establishing a U.S. Cyber Force

16. General Officer Announcements

17. U.S. military to award $3 billion contract for AI-driven intelligence

18. What AT&T Customers Need to Know About the Massive Hack, Data Breach

19. U.S. Navy's 'Triple Submarine Surfacing' Sent Shivers Down China's Military Spine

20. How Hamas Is Fighting in Gaza: Tunnels, Traps and Ambushes

Korean News Content:

1. U.S. nuclear forces on permanent mission to Korean Peninsula

2. New Ladders in Douche Place (north Korea propaganda)

3. Tunnel Tactics (north Korea)

4. Brisk High-Speed Tunneling Shock Brigade Movement at Komdok Mining Complex

5. Trump ally says 'strong' U.S. president will help South Korea

6. Yoon wraps up NATO summitry focusing on cooperation against N. Korea-Russia alignment

7. S. Korea, U.S. wrap up 5th round of talks on defense cost sharing

8. No senior N. Korean officials attend banquet hosted by Chinese envoy in Pyongyang

9. N. Korea threatens 'unimaginably harsh price' following Seoul-Washington nuclear deterrence pact

10. National security adviser: Trump camp says not to worry about alliance

11. Ruling party hails Seoul-Washington nuclear deterrence pact as 'strong deterrent'

12. N. Korea decries NATO summit declaration, warns of strong 'strategic counteraction'

13. Kim Seong-tae fined for $8 million payment to N. Korea

14. First lady condemns NK human rights abuses in meeting with defectors in US

15. South Korea aims laser arms at North Korea’s drones