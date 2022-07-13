7/13/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JULY 12 (Putin's War)

2. The Theory of SOF: Generating the Fog of War or Conducting Military Statecraft?

3. Joe Biden sets off aimlessly to the Middle East

4. China says it 'drove' away U.S. destroyer that sailed near disputed isles

5. Former senior U.S. official John Bolton admits to planning attempted foreign coups

6. China's exports bounce back, but global risks darken trade outlook

7. Ukraine Hits Military Depots in Russian-Controlled Cities

8. Opinion | The Ukraine War Is About to Enter a Dangerous New Phase

9. Opinion Shorten the war. Send 60 HIMARS to Ukraine.

10. U.S. to open new embassies, boost aid in Pacific as China’s sway grows

11. Recording reveals life in captivity for American held by Russian group

12. Beatrice Heuser, Western Ideas of War and the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, No. 528, July 12, 2022 – Nipp

13. Will CEOs finally learn their lesson on boycotting Israel? | Opinion

14. U.S. State Department does “not support organized violent opposition to the Taliban”

15. Exclusive: Watch Uvalde school shooting video obtained by Statesman showing police response

16. Biden’s Trip, and Ukraine’s War, Could Boost the Abraham Accords

17. Western governments confront China-Russia security threats — but US business won’t

18. West’s Ukraine Strategy Will Mean a Prolonged, Bloody Stalemate

19. Russia’s War Against Ukraine Has Turned Into Terrorism

20. Strike kills nearly every deputy commander in Russian division: Ukraine

21. Defense Department Record-Keeping Practices Are Hurting Oversight of Ukraine Aid, Inspector General Warns

22. United States confident in Ukraine’s commitment to safeguard and account for arms

23. 'Stunningly incompetent or simply mad as hatters': How America's ruling class ruined everything by Andrew Bacevich, After the American Century

24. Why the Russian military should be very worried

25. 'Do you wish you were a real pilot?' — Comedian grills her F-35 pilot fiancé in hilarious interview



1. USFK chief calls N.K. nuke test 'not a matter of if, but when'

2. Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen

3. Pictures Suggest N.Korean Fishermen Were 'Forcibly Repatriated'

4. Complaint filed against Moon gov't officials in repatriation of N.K. fishermen in 2019

5. U.S. Lawmaker Demands Probe of Repatriation of N.Korean Fishermen

6. Korea emerges as nuclear front line in U.S. rivalry with China and Russia

7. Yoon vows to establish cyber warfare reserve forces

8. Prosecutors raid NIS in probe into 2 incidents involving N. Korea during Moon gov't

9. [Exclusive] Commander of Special Warfare in Korea, “Only through practical training, you can have a ‘life-threatening experience’”

10. Esper predicts Korean involvement in any Taiwan conflict

11. USFK expected to resume firing drills at Rodriguez range

12. N. Korean leadership launches corruption probe into Pyongyang's Mirim Horse Riding Club

13. US Treasury Secretary's Seoul visit raises expectation on currency swap

14. South Korea ventures into its Indo-Pacific strategy

15. US Celebrates Alliance With Seoul: But Is South Korea Worth a Nuclear War?

