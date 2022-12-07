7/12/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN UPDATE, JULY 11 (Putin's War)

2. The West Worries Too Much About Escalation in Ukraine

3. Will Republicans Cut Off Ukraine?

4. Philippine Foreign Secretary Hails South China Sea Ruling on 6th Anniversary

5. Schiff seeks rule that would block oversight of some military operations

6. What Xi Jinping’s Personality Means for Taiwan’s Deterrence

7. ‘Statesman Abe’s strategic vision was impressive’

8. Shinzo Abe Invented the ‘Indo-Pacific’

9. Equipping U.S. Partners in Cyberspace is a Must

10. Iran’s Economy is Growing, But So Is Iranian Discontent

11. U.S. Marines: Manage Your Message to Win in Strategic Competition

12. The Legacy of Shinzo Abe

13. President Xi’s Art of War in Sri Lanka

14. How Interactions with Antifa Can Fuel White Supremacist Groups

15. Giant Explosions Rock More Russian Ammunition Depots In Ukraine

16. On-the-Ground Truth and Force Design 2030 Reconciliation: A Way Forward

17. Weak States and Loose Arms: Lessons and Warnings, from Afghanistan to Ukraine

18. #Reviewing The Immigrant Superpower

19. The Koch-Soros Crackup

20. Why NATO Is Outdated, Dangerous And Deserves To Be Abolished

21. Ukraine Is Massing 1 Million Troops To Fight the Russian Military

22. Effectiveness of Ukraine's HIMARS Fuels Concern in Russia - The Moscow Times

23. Their Son Is Talking About School Shootings. Should They Call the Police?

24. Artificial Intelligence, Deepfakes, and Disinformation​ ​A Prime

25. Is A Good World Order A Dead One? – OpEd

Korean News Content:

1. South Korea to create new command that would control strategic weapons

2. S. Korea to join U.S.-led space security exercise later this month

3. U.S. State Department adviser visits S. Korea for talks on alliance, N. Korea

4. F-35A Purchase Raises Questions Over South Korean Aircraft Carrier Program

5. Complaint filed against Moon gov't officials in repatriation of N.K. fishermen in 2019

6. N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000: state media

7. North Korean COVID-19/Fever Data Tracker

8. S. Korea, US to Hold Combined Military Drill from Aug. 22

9. [EXCLUSIVE] Samsung going bigger in Texas with site enlargement plan

10. N. Korea tightens grip on the unauthorized use of mobile phones and computers

11. Yanggang Province encourages residents to comply with livestock excrement-related rules

12. Field maneuvers with U.S. grow under Yoon Suk-yeol

13. New U.S. envoy starts making the rounds

14. Speedy OPCON transfer unfeasible: experts

15. Korea seeks to launch space economy via moon landing

16. NATO summit poses both opportunities, challenges for Korea

17. Building value-based alliance with Washington

18. In Yongbyon, activity detected at nuclear waste storage facility for first time since 2016

19. S. Korean ambassador discusses alliance, NK nuclear issues with US deputy secretary

20. Construction of nuclear reactors in Korea to resume in 2024

21. Yoon resumes in-office interviews after just one day -- at a distance