7/1/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JUNE 30 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. It’s Time to Designate Wagner Group as a Foreign Terrorist Organization

3. Helping the Leadership Lead

4. Vitaliy Kim, Master Motivator and Symbol of Ukraine’s Resistance

5. China lured graduate jobseekers into digital espionage

6. Why Gamers Will Win the Next War

7. FCC commissioner calls on Google and Apple to ban TikTok from their app stores

8. Fight With Information, Not Just Munitions, Marine Corps Tells Commanders

9. The IAEA Needs Access to Ukraine’s Nuclear Power Plant. Biden Can Help.

10. Ukraine Is Just the Beginning

11. Opinion | Biden’s answer to Russia is a new, improved NATO

12. Driving the Dark Road to the Future: A Guide to Revitalizing Defense Planning and Strategic Analysis

13. 3 ways Vladimir Putin has already lost in Ukraine

14. Pentagon Agency Wants to Send Arms Monitors to Ukraine

15. China’s Vast Maritime Claims Are Becoming Reality

16. War fatigue in the West

17. China has a PR problem — and it’s not just over Hong Kong. Here’s why in three charts.

18. Biden: Additional $800M For Ukraine Coming ‘In The Next Few Days’

19. Randy George assigned as next Army vice chief, new leaders named in modernization offices

20. Army releases new details about San Diego helicopter fire

​21. ​Is China building a huge spy complex in US?

22. Opinion | Social media can be a weapon, and it’s time US troops get trained on it

Korean News Content:

1. South Korea’s Important Achievement at the NATO Summit

2. North Korea military celebrates ‘Anti-U.S. Joint Struggle Month’

3. South Korea's Yoon warns at NATO summit of threat to 'universal values'

4. From Europe, Yoon Suk Yeol Calls for International Cooperation on North Korea’s Nuclear and Missile Threats

5. Philippines awards contract to South Korean shipbuilder for six offshore patrol vessels

6. Biden and Leaders of Japan and South Korea Pledge Greater Cooperation

7. Yoon says S. Korea, Japan should discuss past, future issues simultaneously

8. Trump’s personal diplomacy with North Korea was fruitless, Mattis says

9. Ex-Pentagon chief stresses deterrence as 'primary' peacekeeping tool on peninsula

10. North Korea blames Covid-19 outbreak on 'unusual items' near South Korea border

11. N. Korea's first COVID-19 cases traced to area bordering S. Korea: state media

12. N.K. foreign ministry slams U.S. humanitarian aid offer amid pandemic

13. Attendance of Japan, S Korea at NATO Summit may stoke China's worst fears

14. Investigation Shows N.Korea Smuggling Coal to China

15. North Korea is likely culprit behind $100 million crypto heist, researchers say