7/10/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JULY 9 (Putin's War)

2. It’s time to open a new front against Putin inside Russia

3. Why Russia is in no hurry to replace Putin

4. China used 'debt trap diplomacy' to gain control over Sri Lanka: Think tank

5. Zelensky sacks Ukraine's envoy to Germany, other ambassadors

6. Ukrainian forces will make the Russians fight for every inch in the east

7. Trench warfare, precision missiles and armed motorcycle units: Why the war in Ukraine looks increasingly anachronistic

8. Three-star general who mocked Jill Biden is suspended

9. With Rising Book Bans, Librarians Have Come Under Attack

10. Ukraine’s Defense Minister Says It Has ‘Passed Test’ on New U.S. Guided Rockets, Needs More

11. Putin's Problem: What Happened to Russia's Spetsnaz Special Forces in Ukraine?

12. Opinion | Joe Biden: Why I’m going to Saudi Arabia

13. PH, US renew cooperation in various areas under Marcos administration

14. The Other Special Relationship (US and Israel)

15. Russia in "quiet mobilization" as 22k vacancies show army losses: Ukraine

16. ‘We need heavy weaponry’: A top Ukrainian official tells Grid what Kyiv needs to defeat Russia as fierce fighting shifts east

17. Norwegian air chief wants ‘Nordic Air Operations Center’ if Sweden, Finland join NATO

18. America’s Epidemic of Hate

19. US air defense system delivery hopes to save Kiev

20. US Sending ‘Billions’ to Fund Ukraine Government Operations

21. Disinformation Has Become Another Untouchable Problem in Washington

Korean News Content:

1. N Korean media blasts defector groups for sending leaflets, threatens tough reaction

2. With an Eye on China, South Korea Shifts Focus to US

3. N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military

4. New U.S. ambassador arrives in Seoul, vows stronger alliance

5. Here's how North Korean operatives are trying to infiltrate US crypto firms

6. KAI T-50 Golden Eagle: South Korea's Homegrown Fighter Plane

7. What Is the Lazarus Group? Is It Really Comprised of North Korean Hackers?

8. South Korea’s Film Rules Need a Reboot

9. Abe's death to test waters in Korea-Japan relations

10. Inside Hanawon: How N. Korean defectors build a new life in S. Korea

11. South Korea's Air Force chief to meet top US defense officials in Britain

12. Military deleted files about North's murder of fisheries official

13. The gutting of Korea’s spy agency

14. Korea-Japan relations must not be shaken