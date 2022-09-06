6/9/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JUNE 8 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. Top general details plan to train Ukrainians on rocket artillery

3. Ukraine to buy Polish howitzers as long war looms with Russia

4. The race to arm Ukraine highlights West’s worry of losing tech secrets

5. FDD | The Defense America Needs: Assessing Biden's Budget Proposal

6. Philippine forces report killing Daesh ‘spokesperson’

7. Strengthening the Cybersecurity of American Water Utilities

8. Analysis | Climate Change Is a Military Problem for the US by James Stavridis

9. Grow, Borrow, Recruit, and Reorganize: How the Military Can Get the Personnel It Needs for Digital War

10. Putin’s Jedi Mind Trick in Ukraine: How Truth Decay Shapes the Operational Environment

11. The US Government Is Waging Psychological Warfare On The Nation – OpEd

12. China losing, US gaining crucial ground in Thailand

13. Japan’s Kishida buckles on a war helmet

14. The Army is inviting social media influencers to DC to learn how to reach the youths

15. No Peace at Any Price in Ukraine

16. Journalists finally advised to stop referring to all veterans as former snipers, Special Forces

17. Inside the battle for Severodonetsk, where a Ukrainian unit of 60 was reduced to just 4 soldiers

18. Fuerzas Comando 22 Competition News Advisory

19. The US is heavily reliant on China and Russia for its ammo supply chain. Congress wants to fix that.

20. Rumours that Xi Jinping is losing his grip on power are greatly exaggerated

21. U.S. Lacks a Clear Picture of Ukraine’s War Strategy, Officials Say

22. Russian propaganda efforts aided by pro-Kremlin content creators, research finds

23. Ukraine’s partisans are hitting Russian soldiers behind their own lines

Korean News Content:

1. U.S. deploys B-1B Lancers at Andersen Air Force Base

2. Korean government reviews arms aid to Ukraine

3. Kim Jong Un’s Tortuous Path to Economic Reform

4. Seoul contributes to protect Ukraine's nuclear plants

5. N. Korea holds key party meeting amid reports of nuclear test possibility

6. S. Korean foreign minister to visit U.S. next week

7. Top S. Korean, Chinese nuclear envoys discuss N. Korea issue

8. The North Korean gov't tightens the screws on foreign trade

9. N. Korea lifts restrictions on the operation of markets in some major cities

10. N.Korea Squandered $650 Million Firing Missiles This Year

11. Malnourished soldiers providing little help to N. Korea's agricultural areas

12. Defense ministry pushes for new post focusing on N.K. threats: sources

13. Yoon says he expects S. Korea-Japan issues to be resolved smoothly

14. N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 60,000

15. Unification minister, Sherman discuss need for N. Korea to resume dialogue

16. Hollow US threat to North Korean nuke test

17. U.S. asks if China, Russia favor their ties over world security with North Korea vetoes