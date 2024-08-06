6/8/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Excerpts from President Joe Biden Speech on 80th Anniversary of D-Day at Pointe du Hoc

2. Remarks by President Biden on Democracy and Freedom | Normandy, France

3. The Greatest Generation’s Greatest Gift

4. Biden vs. Reagan at Normandy

5. Biden Enlisted Qatar and Egypt to Pressure Hamas. It Backfired.

6. Deepfakes, Fraudsters and Hackers Are Coming for Cybersecurity Jobs

7. Israel Says It Rescued Four Hostages Held in Gaza

8. Opinion Today’s western alliance needs the spirit of the Boys of Pointe du Hoc

9. The Human Cost of a Hesitant Ukraine Policy

10. The Fearless:An elite squad of fighters has been on the front lines of every major battle for Ukraine’s independence. This is the story of their war

11. War in Gaza Turns Out To Be Less Deadly Than Claimed

12. Women and children of Gaza are killed less frequently as war’s toll rises, AP data analysis finds

13. Takeaways from AP analysis of Gaza Health Ministry's death toll data

14. Human Rights Groups Call for ICC Investigation into Russian Propagandists

15. Lloyd Austin tells CNN granting Ukraine permission to carry out limited strikes on Russian territory will be ‘very, very helpful’

16. Two Words That Could End the War in Ukraine For Good

17. America’s Military Strategy: Can We Handle Two Wars at Once?

18. Chateau Vouilly: The hideaway where war correspondents chronicled the aftermath of D-Day



Korean News Content:

1. Voice of America: [Washington Talk] “Military agreement suspended, Korean military ‘shackles’ lifted… “Information warfare must be expanded across the board.”

2. North Korea—The Forgotten Human Rights Crisis

3. North Korea recalls documentary about Kim Jong Un’s mother

4. America’s Military Strategy: Can We Handle Two Wars at Once?

5. Kim Jong Un 'polite' and Trump 'practical'? Former leader's kind words cause an uproar

6. An American Company Enabled a North Korean Scam That Raised Money for WMDs

7. Dissecting Propaganda: Using AI to Cut Through North Korean TV Spin

8. It's Getting Heated—and Filthy—on the Korean Peninsula

9. Building Trust, Building Peace: Role Of Confidence-Building Measures On Korean Peninsula

10. Russia’s war in Ukraine has turned South Korea into a manufacturing hotspot

11. Deterring North Korean aggression remains primary goal, new fighter wing commander says

12. US warns North Korea against providing Putin platform for war aims

13. Surpass the Cutting Edge: Reflections on North Korea’s Failed May 27 Satellite Launch

14. N. Korea sends balloons carrying trash to S. Korea again: JCS

15. At UN, North Koreans beg China to stop sending escapees back

16. N. Korea, China, Russia expanding nuclear arsenals at ‘breakneck’ pace: White House official

17. S. Korea, U.S. to hold 3rd round of defense cost-sharing negotiations in Washington next week

