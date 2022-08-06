6/8/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JUNE 7 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. CNN evaluating partisan talent as part of push to make coverage more neutral

3. Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Maria Ressa on Digital Diplomacy and Human Rights Online

4. Leverage the Joint Intellectual Capacity of Senior PME

5. Elite unit of Russian army destroyed in 14-hour battle, Ukraine says

6. The Pacific Strategy in World War II: Lessons for China’s Antiaccess/Area Denial Perimeter

7. Sweden’s NATO Bid Is in Trouble

8. Raytheon moving corporate headquarters to DC area, joining other defense primes

9. Tell Everyone How to Measure Cyber Risk, DOD Begs NIST

10. Russian menace brings abrupt end to the west’s ‘peace dividend’

11. Ukraine and the start of a second cold war

12. Portrait of the invader: Understanding the Russian soldier

13. What happens in Ukraine doesn’t stay in Ukraine: Austin adds clarity on Taiwan

14. FBI seizes retired general's data related to Qatar lobbying

15. Russia draws closer to capture of Ukraine's Donbas region

16. World Bank slashes global growth forecast to 2.9%, warns of 1970s-style stagflation

17. US sees heightened extremist threat heading into midterms

18. America Is Waging a Technology War on Russia

19. House lawmakers eye 4.6% pay raise for troops in 2023

20. Inside the Taliban’s secret war in the Panjshir Valley

21. Foreign Service applicants sit for updated exam amid subjectivity concerns

22. Russia’s War in Ukraine and Implications for Its Influence Operations in the West

23. The SOF Truths: A Different Perspective on Security Force Assistance

24. Analysis: Understanding the Militant Groups Behind the Violence in the West Bank

25. Opinion | The Ukraine War Still Holds Surprises. The Biggest May Be for Putin.

Korean News Content:

1. U.S. Special Representative to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Sung Kim On Recent DPRK Missile Launches

2. Follow South Korea's Lead: How America Can Push Back on North Korea

3. How Should US Respond to a North Korean Nuclear Test?

4. Aerial 'Show Of Force' Missions Are Back Over South Korea

5. Could North Korea become a breeding ground for new COVID-19 mutations?

6. S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to bolster security ties against N. Korea

7. N. Korea holds politburo session without leader Kim's attendance

8. Korea, Japan, U.S. vow united response to a nuke test

9. PPP says it's ready to be tough with North Korea

10. Many N. Koreans skeptical about their own government's COVID-19 statistics

11. N. Korean elite jockey for job assignments in Pyongyang's new Hwasong District

12. New ambassador nominee gets US approval

13. Allies in talks on new site for residual US military facilities: sources

14. The Pyongyang problem for the Quad

15. China calls for calm on Korean Peninsula, rejects claim it harassed Canadian patrol plane

16. As North Korea prepares for first nuclear test in 5 years, Biden administration says all US diplomatic efforts have been rebuffed

