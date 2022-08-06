6/8/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JUNE 7 (PUTIN'S WAR)
2. CNN evaluating partisan talent as part of push to make coverage more neutral
3. Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Maria Ressa on Digital Diplomacy and Human Rights Online
4. Leverage the Joint Intellectual Capacity of Senior PME
5. Elite unit of Russian army destroyed in 14-hour battle, Ukraine says
6. The Pacific Strategy in World War II: Lessons for China’s Antiaccess/Area Denial Perimeter
7. Sweden’s NATO Bid Is in Trouble
8. Raytheon moving corporate headquarters to DC area, joining other defense primes
9. Tell Everyone How to Measure Cyber Risk, DOD Begs NIST
10. Russian menace brings abrupt end to the west’s ‘peace dividend’
11. Ukraine and the start of a second cold war
12. Portrait of the invader: Understanding the Russian soldier
13. What happens in Ukraine doesn’t stay in Ukraine: Austin adds clarity on Taiwan
14. FBI seizes retired general's data related to Qatar lobbying
15. Russia draws closer to capture of Ukraine's Donbas region
16. World Bank slashes global growth forecast to 2.9%, warns of 1970s-style stagflation
17. US sees heightened extremist threat heading into midterms
18. America Is Waging a Technology War on Russia
19. House lawmakers eye 4.6% pay raise for troops in 2023
20. Inside the Taliban’s secret war in the Panjshir Valley
21. Foreign Service applicants sit for updated exam amid subjectivity concerns
22. Russia’s War in Ukraine and Implications for Its Influence Operations in the West
23. The SOF Truths: A Different Perspective on Security Force Assistance
24. Analysis: Understanding the Militant Groups Behind the Violence in the West Bank
25. Opinion | The Ukraine War Still Holds Surprises. The Biggest May Be for Putin.
Korean News Content:
1. U.S. Special Representative to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Sung Kim On Recent DPRK Missile Launches
2. Follow South Korea's Lead: How America Can Push Back on North Korea
3. How Should US Respond to a North Korean Nuclear Test?
4. Aerial 'Show Of Force' Missions Are Back Over South Korea
5. Could North Korea become a breeding ground for new COVID-19 mutations?
6. S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to bolster security ties against N. Korea
7. N. Korea holds politburo session without leader Kim's attendance
8. Korea, Japan, U.S. vow united response to a nuke test
9. PPP says it's ready to be tough with North Korea
10. Many N. Koreans skeptical about their own government's COVID-19 statistics
11. N. Korean elite jockey for job assignments in Pyongyang's new Hwasong District
12. New ambassador nominee gets US approval
13. Allies in talks on new site for residual US military facilities: sources
14. The Pyongyang problem for the Quad
15. China calls for calm on Korean Peninsula, rejects claim it harassed Canadian patrol plane
16. As North Korea prepares for first nuclear test in 5 years, Biden administration says all US diplomatic efforts have been rebuffed