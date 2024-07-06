6/7/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Remarks by President Biden Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of D-Day | Collevile-sur-Mer, France

2. Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Commemorating 80 Years Since D-Day (As Delivered)

3. Reagan at Pointe du Hoc, 40 Years Later

4. On D-Day, from cynicism to hope: Reconnecting with the soul of America

5. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, June 6, 2024

6. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, June 6, 2024

7. U.S. Confronts Failures as Terrorism Spreads in West Africa

8. Opinion | ‘Short of war,’ China’s gray zone strategy on Taiwan is gathering in intensity

9. First Principles for Ensuring American AI Leadership

10. GAO Report on U.S. Funding for Ukraine

11. The Good, the Bad, or the Ugly? Lessons from History on Ukraine’s Russian Paramilitary Legionnaires

12. What to Make of Biden’s Latest Promise to Defend Taiwan

13. Why Would Anyone Want to Run the World?

14. China leg up on US for Cambodia's military loyalty

15. China's surging presence reshapes a thawing Arctic

16. 6 months after fatal V-22 crash, an Air Force Osprey squadron in Japan prepares to fly again

17. China Is 'Aggressively Recruiting' Pilots from the US and NATO Countries, Intelligence Agencies Warn

18. No First Use: Threatening Alliance Cohesion, Assurance, and Non-Proliferation

19. Clausewitz, Theory, and Ending the Ukraine War

20. Taiwan Needs Weapons and Training Now, Not 2027 or 2030

21. US Seeks Nuclear Microreactor Prototype to Power Army Bases

22. US Orders Modified Hero Loitering Munitions for Special Operations

23. How to Think About Politics

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korean leader boosts military-related public activities in recent 3 months: report

2. Potential discovery of oil, gas reserves in East Sea ‘highly prospective’: Act-Geo adviser

4. North Korea punishes money changers to stop soaring exchange rates

5. North Korea sent trash balloons. Activists in the South sent K-pop.

6. Editorial: President Yoon must stop junior military officers' exodus to build a strong nation

7. School of Advanced Military Studies participate in academic broadening with combined special operations units in Korea

8. Ex-Gyeonggi vice governor gets 9 1/2-yr sentence in N.K. remittance, graft case

9. S. Korea dismisses Japan's protest over maritime survey near Dokdo

10. Korea's diplomacy put to test as Japan pushes ahead with UNESCO bid for Sado mines

11. N. Korea holds events to celebrate 78th anniversary of youth organization

12. Are North Korea's trash balloons an escalation?

13. Will North Korea fly trash balloons into South Korea again? A look at rising tensions between them

14. North Korea clears land at six locations inside DMZ, satellite imagery shows

15. North Korea urges children to provide weapons to boost country’s military power

16. N. Korean e-payment services popular among young people

