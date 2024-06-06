6/6/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. D-Day 80th anniversary: A look at the paratrooper mission in Normandy

2. “The Rule of LGOPs” (Little Groups of Paratroopers) (applied)

3. SENATOR WICKER UNVEILS MAJOR DEFENSE INVESTMENT PLAN

4. Inside the Navy’s slick effort to find workers to build submarines

5. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Concludes Tenth Visit to the Indo-Pacific

6. Now Is the Worst Time to Abandon NATO

7. Biden’s Foreign-Policy Problem Is Incompetence

8. Evolve or Die: Army Special Operations Integration as a Catalyst for Necessary Change

9. Don't expect an Indo-Pacific NATO anytime soon

10. What the West Can Learn From Singapore

11. Airman Earned an Air Force Cross. His Name Remains Secret.

12. Is There a Revolution in Military Affairs in Ukraine?

13. Xi Calls for More University Exchanges With US to Boost Ties

14. Hamas Has Reinvented Underground Warfare

15. War Books: Inside Ike’s Mind on D-Day

16. D-Day's Bodyguard of Lies: Intelligence and Deception in Normandy

17. Opinion | The Pentagon is learning how to change at the speed of war

18. Inconvenient Alliances: How Hamas Killed Progressivism

19. Russia’s Mercenary-Industrial Complex in Africa

20. US Defense Secretary Austin’s chief of staff to step down this summer

21. The US needs more China hands

22. Kenya's Mission in Haiti Opens New Chapter for U.S. Security Strategy

23. 494. “Sixth Domain” – Private Sector Involvement in Future Conflicts

24. How to Lead an Army of Digital Sleuths in the Age of AI

25. ‘We Are the World Power.’ How Joe Biden Leads

26. Why the ancient philosophy of stoicism is having a modern revival

Korean News Content:

1. South Korea and Japan Cement Bilateral Security Ties

2. US flies long-range B-1B bomber over Korean Peninsula in first live munitions drop in 7 years

3. South Korea ramps up DMZ security

4. South Korean group floats anti-North balloons over the border

5. Are We Anti-Kids? A Deep Dive Into South Korea's Plummeting Fertility Rate

6. Yoon says S. Korea will never overlook N. Korea's 'despicable' provocations

7. Defector group sends leaflets to Pyongyang; no signs of N.K. provocation detected

8. South Korea preps new antimissile weaponry to counter North’s arsenal

9. Hanwha begins fighter jet engine development, aiming for world's 7th self-sufficient nation

10. Putin 'highly appreciates' S. Korea's position not to directly supply weapons to Ukraine

11. Effectiveness of anti-NK leaflets called into question

12. Scrapped military agreement (Korea)

13. Hamas Has Reinvented Underground Warfare

