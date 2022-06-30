6/30/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JUNE 29 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. Sweden and Finland Are Joining NATO: A Good Move for the Alliance?

3. Marine Corps unveils information guidance as US rivals spew propaganda

4. The Pentagon's plan for 'responsible AI'

5. It’s Time for NATO to Help the Baltics

6. Analysis | Did Putin inadvertently create a stronger NATO?

7. U.S. Blacklists Five Chinese Firms for Allegedly Helping Russia’s Military

8. Opinion | NATO is united on Ukraine. Good, but plenty could still go wrong.

9. Putin: Russia will respond if NATO sets up infrastructure in Finland, Sweden

10. Nikki Haley’s approach to foreign policy not based on wishful thinking

11. Ukraine lessons take center stage in Marines’ new information warfare plan

12. China’s New Aircraft Carrier Uses Catapult Tech Stolen From US

13. A Trillion-Dollar Defense Budget May be a Bad Investment

14. The Boiling Frog: China’s Rise and the West’s Distraction

15. China’s Disinformation Warriors May Be Coming for Your Company

16. War has been raging in Ukraine for 4 months. What comes next, and when will it end?

17. We need an International Anti-Corruption Court

18. Opinion | Putin wants to terrorize Ukraine into submission. It’s not working.

19. Brainwashed: A New History of Thought Control by Daniel Pick review



Korean News Content:

1. Readout of President Biden’s Trilateral with President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan

2. Leaders of U.S., South Korea and Japan agree closer cooperation over North Korea threat

3. Patiently waiting for North Korea’s next nuclear test

4. No longer ‘Groundhog Day’ in North Korea

5. Japan, South Korea, U.S. eye deeper security ties in 1st summit in 5 yrs

6. North Korea’s Military Capabilities

7. N.Korea 'Capable of Producing over 100 Nukes'

8. Beijing envoy fumes over NATO's labeling of China as 'systemic challenge'

9. N. Korea slams global anti-money laundering body over 'high-risk' blacklist

10. N. Korea continues efforts to prevent young people from watching "impure recordings"

11. S.Korea-Japan Cooperation Is Needed More Than Ever

12. Hyundai to create new American affiliate after US$10.5 bln investment pledge

13. S. Korea to increase overseas aid by 12.4 pct next year: PM

14. Yoon Suk-yeol debuts on international stage with NATO speech

15. Tough diplomatic challenges ahead (ROK)