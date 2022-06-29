6/29/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JUNE 28 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. Reports of Disinformation Campaign Against Rare Earth Processing Facilities

3. Green Beret Tabbed as Next Commander of USSOCOM

4. Irregular Competition: Conceptualizing a Whole-of-Government Approach for the United States to Indirectly Confront and Deter State and Nonstate Adversaries

5. Why buildings on Fort Bragg are named after these former Special Forces soldiers

6. James Mattis just got married in the most Marine way possible

7. Why Has China Increased Military Flights off Taiwan Coast?

8. Pressure grows for Taiwan to boost its defense force

9. Lawmakers want DoD to parse cyber roles, explore partnerships with CISA and colleges

10. Biden’s Endgame Shouldn’t Be Victory for Ukraine

11. G-7 nations must reject China’s Taiwan Strait claim

12. America Is Losing Its Value Proposition

13. Opinion | The Future of the West Is in Question

14. Want 'strategic thinkers'? You'll have to transform the military culture

15. Maria Ressa: News organization Rappler ordered to shut down by Philippines government

16. Ukraine Is the Korean War Redux

17. Pentagon watchdog to evaluate US intelligence sharing in support of Ukraine

18. The One China Policy Is a Lie

19. NATO ties to Finland and Sweden could aid US with useful tactics for the Pacific, naval experts say

20. U.S. popular support for Ukraine aid declines amid ongoing economic woes

21. Biden must rally against a Russia-led UN ‘cybercrime treaty’

22. Turkey Supports Hamas, Which Means an Alliance With Israel Isn't Going To Happen

23. Anti-personnel landmines still play a vital part in defending against an invader

24. Show Me the Money: Boost the Pacific Deterrence Initiative

25. Air Force welcomes its first female commando with little fanfare

26. An Opinion Series on Innovation: How the Intelligence Community Kills Ideas

27. Special Ops Tech Pulled in Different Directions

28. NATO’s Hard Road Ahead

29. The Real Key to Victory in Ukraine

30. US special operators are picking up a softer skill as they refocus on countering China

Korean News Content:

1. Trilateral summit of U.S., S. Korea, Japan to focus on N. Korea: Sullivan

2. Crypto crash threatens North Korea's stolen funds as it ramps up weapons tests

3. S. Korea marks 2002 inter-Korean naval skirmish with 'victory' ceremony

4. Yoon to promote export of S. Korean nuclear power plants, weapons

5. S. Korea's defense procurement subpanel approves new F-35A purchase proposal: officials

6. Yoon to call for strong response to N.K. provocations at meeting with Biden, Kishida

7. Yoon expresses hope for improved Seoul-Tokyo ties

8. U.N. rapporteur says N. Korea responsible for 2020 death of S. Korean fisheries official

9. [News Analysis] Is Yoon’s team hinting at wider strategy veering away from China?

10. Korea's first NATO summit to show expanded global role: experts

11. Yoon, Kishida exchange political pleasantries in Madrid

12. INDOPACOM chief calls North’s Korean War aggression ‘very similar’ to Ukrainian conflict

13. Using market surveys to understand N. Korea’s economic situation

14. In North Korea, a sack of flour separates haves from have-nots

15. The price of N. Korean staples, including corn, continue to rise