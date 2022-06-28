6/28/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JUNE 27 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. We Are Now in a Global Cold War

3. Abu Sayyaf Under Rising Pressure in Asia’s Backwater

4. US kills ‘senior leader’ of al-Qaeda-linked group in Syria

5. Raptors, Lightning IIs ‘critically important’ deterrence factors, says INDOPACOM chief

6. Opinion | Hong Kong was not supposed to look like this

7. Putin's Only Strategy Is Self-Destruction in Ukraine

8. A deep look at the SIG Rattler, SOCOM's new personal defense weapon

9. The US Army Just Placed What Might Be Its Last Order for Black Hawk Helicopters

10. Without Maximum Pressure Biden Has Little Leverage Over Khamenei

11. The Key to Maximizing the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment Concept? The Army

12. U.S. strike targets senior Al Qaeda leader in Syria

13. Relocating or expanding? Islamic State Mozambique’s reaction to foreign intervention

14. Don’t Let Russia Dominate the Strategic Concept

15. The Biden Administration’s China Strategy

16. The Source of Ukraine’s Resilience

17. Last Best Hope – The West’s Final Chance to Build a Better World Order

18. Navy destroyer in South China Sea after Taiwan Strait flyover by recon plane

19. The Ukraine Situation Report: Cross-Border Sabotage Raids And CIA Operatives In Kyiv

Korean News Content:



1. HRNK & IBA Release Report on Crimes Against Humanity in North Korean Detention Centers

2. Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year

3. U.S. Lawmaker Demands Probe of Repatriation of N.Korean Fishermen

4. N. Korea declares latter half of 2022 a period for "strengthening oversight of party rules"

5. S. Korea asks N. Korea to give prior notice on dam discharge; formal request not yet accepted

6. Why North Korea Wants Battlefield Nuclear Weapons

7. N. Korean leader discusses organization changes in ruling party

8. N. Koreans in Sinuiju remain unable to purchase medications

9. Plan for a vanishing country (South Korea)

10. Korean War and war in Ukraine

11. US Army leaves a huge hole in Seoul

12. US-led rare earths pact satisfies South Korea’s ‘definite need’ to cut China dependency

13. North Korea’s First Covid Wave Has Passed With No Apparent Signs of Catastrophe

14. N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 10,000 for 4th day: state media

15. South Korea would expect U.S. to intervene if China invades Taiwan, official says

16. Opinion - Prospects for World Peace After South Korean President Yoon’s Acceptance of Biden’s New Cold War