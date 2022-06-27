6/27/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JUNE 26 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. Paralysis in Moscow: Why Putin persists with established strategy, accepting test of endurance

3. Russia’s “Demonstration Army” Is a Red Flag for U.S. Security Force Assistance

4. Obese Russian general, 67, called up to fight in Ukraine as Putin 'scrapes the barrel'

5. Russia will soon exhaust its combat capabilities, Western assessments predict

6. U.S. Special Forces and CIA Working to Get Ukraine Weapons

7. U.S. Reverses East Asia Withdrawal Plan (from the archives in 1995)

8. Putin's Next Ukraine Disaster: The Russian Army Is Running Out of Ammo

9. Concerns that India is ‘back door’ into Europe for Russian oil

10. Putin's Inner Circle Plotting Coup, Former CIA Official Says: 'It'll Happen All Of A Sudden And He'll Be Dead'

11. Russia's 'Shadow Mobilization' Accelerates With New Ethnic Units From The North Caucasus

12. U.S. Foreign Policy Restraint Doesn't Mean Dumping Ukraine

13. Amid deepening divisions, US no longer seen as beacon of light around the world

14. How drones will transform battlefield medicine – and save lives

15. Five things to watch for at this week’s NATO meeting

16. The Other Big Lessons That the U.S. Army Should Learn From Ukraine

17. Time Is Not on Kyiv’s Side: Training, Weapons, and Attrition in Ukraine by Andrew Milburn

18. Ukraine has the HIMARS and is putting them to use

19. G-7 leaders to commit to Ukraine, US sending anti-air system

20. Here is what foreign-policy experts are discussing ahead of the G7 meeting.

21. G-7 leaders confer with Zelenskyy, prep new aid for Ukraine

22. Japan Is Getting Real on Security After Ukraine

23. Is US playing chicken with China in Taiwan Strait?

24. US steps up airfield construction on Tinian



Korean News Content:

1. No More Delays: Why It's Time to Move Forward With Wartime OPCON Transition

2. N. Korea holds anti-U.S. rally to mark war anniversary

3. Analysis | North Korean Hackers Have Crypto In Their Crosshairs

4. Beefing Up: North Korea Wants a Stronger Military

5. Yoon departs for Spain to attend NATO summit

6. N. Korea all set for nuke test, timing to come as 'no surprise,' S. Korean minister says

7. S. Korea's nuclear envoy meets U.S. Treasury official handling N. Korea sanctions

8. S. Korea, U.S. to hold in joint cyber drill for first time in October

9. President Yoon joins NATO summit

10. Seoul offered to repatriate North Koreans against their will before Pyongyang demanded it, lawmaker says

11. Ex-NSO chief denies allegation he 'fled' to US

12. North Korea says U.S. is setting up Asian NATO; vows stronger defence

13. North Korea issues nationwide heavy rain alert for this week

14. Yoon's strategic and tactical dilemmas

15. Diplomatic test for Yoon

16. Can Nuclear Energy Power South Korea’s Future?

17. South Korea’s 4.5-gen Falcon fighter set to soar

18. N. Korea is cremating bodies of people who died of suspected COVID-19 infections

19. N. Korea's border patrol kills two people trying to defect across border

