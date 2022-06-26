6/26/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JUNE 25 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. Commando Network Coordinates Flow of Weapons in Ukraine, Officials Say

3. Inside the elite extraction group rescuing civilians from Ukraine's most dangerous warzones

4. 'We have to stay together': Biden on alliance behind Ukraine

5. Russia-Ukraine war: one killed as Kyiv hit by missile strikes; G7 leaders gather in Germany – live updates

6. Timid west must draw a line in the sea and break Vladimir Putin’s criminal blockade

7. Transcript of Pompeo Speech on Ukraine and a Global Alliance for Freedom - by Hudson Institute

8. 'I will only recognize one China called Taiwan': Guatemala president

9. Interpreting China-US war of words over Taiwan

10. Never mind China's new aircraft carrier, these are the ships the US should worry about

11. Russia and China are brewing up a challenge to dollar dominance by creating a new reserve currency

12. Interview: How Much Is China Helping Russia Finance Its War In Ukraine?

13. In Ukraine’s South, Counter Attacks Offer Kyiv Hope for Turning Back Russia

14. U.S. and G-7 Allies Detail Infrastructure Plan to Challenge China

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea, U.S., Japan finalize plan to hold trilateral summit on sidelines of NATO summit

2. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ The Kim Jong-un regime orders city dwellers to the farms to make up for lost time

3. Shanghai Declares Victory Against Covid as Dandong Flares Again

4. Forgotten no more: Korean War veterans from Hawaii honored at ceremony

5. Would United States risk New York to protect Seoul?

6. Examining North Korea’s COVID-19 Data: A Curious Case Study

7. North Korean COVID-19/Fever Data Tracker

8. The Washington Times factor in Pyongyang’s first suspension of ‘Hate America’ Month

9. New infections below 7,000 for 2nd day as omicron slows

10. Netflix remakes Money Heist through the unification of North & South Korea