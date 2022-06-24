6/24/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JUNE 23 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. Ukraine Orders Withdrawal From Severodonetsk to Avoid Encirclement

3. China ‘commends’ Nepal’s decision to reject US partnership programme

4. Car Bomb Kills Russia-Installed Official in Occupied Ukraine

5. In Russia’s War, China and India Emerge as Financiers

6. The Real Stakes of Taiwan - It’s not about democracy. It’s about power.

7. How a human rights law targeting forced labor in Xinjiang is shaking up the U.S.-China supply chain

8. Families of American hostages abroad discouraged after Blinken call

9. USNS Mercy in Vietnam on Pacific Partnership mission

10. U.S. Sending 18 Patrol Boats to Ukraine as Part of Latest Aid Package

11. United States and China set to be excluded from Pacific Islands Forum meeting to avoid 'distraction'

12. FDD | Treasury Targets Iranian Sanctions-Busting Network as Nuclear Talks Remain Stalled

13. The U.S. Military Needs An On-Time Defense Budget

14. China's Xi criticises sanctions 'abuse', Putin scolds the WestChina's Xi criticises sanctions 'abuse', Putin scolds the West

15. Attack Beijing or an Invasion Fleet? How Taiwan Should Use Its Cruise Missiles

16. House lawmakers ask Army: Who's in charge of massive modernization program?

17. US and NATO lack capability to supply a long war

18. Robots, Marines and the Ultimate Battle with Bureaucracy

19. The United States and China: Who Changed the ‘Status Quo’ over Taiwan?

20. NATO gathering could split Asia into hostile blocs

21. Has the War in Ukraine Damaged Russia’s Gray Zone Capabilities?

22. LSCO Lessons: What the Army Should Be Learning about Large-Scale Combat Operations from the Ukraine War

23. How America Can Feed the World

24. We fought to defend democracy. This new threat to America now keeps us awake at night.

25. Can Australia get nuclear-powered submarines this decade?



Korean News Content:

1. Yoon meets with S. Korean, foreign veterans ahead of Korean War anniversary

2. Unification minister warns N. Korea against provocations aimed at upping ante

3. Peace forum sheds light on Pyongyang's brinkmanship, regional diplomatic challenges

4. Rason takes action amid reports of children collapsing from hunger

5. N.Korea Mulls Aggressive New Military Plans

6. South Korea Stares Into the Nuclear Abyss

7. A lack of smuggled oil is complicating North Korea’s efforts to catch smugglers

8. Seoul dismisses China's objection to Korea attending NATO summit

9. 7 in 10 S. Koreans only support non-lethal aid for Ukraine: survey

10. In key party meeting, N. Korea approves strengthening 'war deterrent,' state media says

11. Experts: North Korea’s New Foreign Minister Part of Pyongyang’s Nuclear Test Strategy

12. Kim Jong Un Convenes 3rd Enlarged Meeting of WPK’s Military Commission

