6/2/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. ‘Fort Liberty’: Army Half Done Scrubbing Confederate Names from Its Bases

2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, June 1, 2023

3. Suspected Chinese spies, disguised as tourists, tried to infiltrate Alaskan military bases

4. Fort Bragg to become Fort Liberty. Here’s what you need to know

5. New US Marine unit prepares for major role in the Philippines

6. Ukraine war hasn't changed China's thinking around possible attack on Taiwan, report says

7. Asia-Pacific Regional Security Assessment 2023

8. Russia says two killed after Ukraine shelled border regions

9. Ukraine says it downed 36 Russian missiles and drones

10. Exclusive: US seeking explosives in Japan for Ukraine artillery shells

11. Asia security summit kicks off amid US-China tensions

12. On Ukraine’s southern front line, tension reigns before decisive counteroffensive

13. AI, China ‘Defining Challenges of Our Time’: CISA Director

14. US, Philippines, Japan set to hold first-ever joint naval drills

15. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes

16. It’s Critical to Solve America’s Military Recruiting Crisis

17. Ukraine-Backed Russian Rebels Face Furious Counterattack After Raid on Belgorod

18. The U.S. and Russia: Competing Proxy Strategies in the Russo-Ukrainian War

19. THE MERITS—AND PITFALLS—OF FIGHTING “BY, WITH, AND THROUGH” A PARTNER FORCE

20. Pentagon contracting with SpaceX's Starlink to provide satellite communication capabilities for Ukraine

21. Strategic Echoes: Operation Unthinkable, Nuclear Weapons, and Ukraine

22. What the Ukrainian Armed Forces Need to Do to Win

23. An Examination of Wargames, Irregular Warfare & Futurism — How Games Can Contribute & Best Practices for Doing So

24. War Books: Inside Ike’s Mind on D-Day

25. School of Advanced Military Studies' 40th class graduates

26. Air Force AI drone kills its human operator in a simulation

27. Air Force pushes back on claim that military AI drone sim killed operator, says remarks 'taken out of context'

28. USAF Calls Killer-AI Report ‘Anecdotal’

Korean News Content:

1. Why North Korea’s Latest Nuclear Claims Are Raising Alarms

2. Seoul sanctions North Korean hacking group Kimsuky

3. Remains of launch vehicle may shed light on North’s new technology

4. South Korea slaps sanctions on North's hacking group after failed satellite launch

5. N. Korea bristles at U.N., NATO criticism of its spy satellite launch

6. S. Korea wraps up anti-proliferation meeting, multinational naval drill

7. Pyongyang aims to launch multiple spy satellites

8. U.S. deepening trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan against N. Korean threats: Biden

9. Top U.S., Japanese officials discuss ways to expand cooperation with S. Korea

10. Approval ratings of Yoon, ruling party inch down slightly: poll

11. Indo-Pacific region highlighted as important for Korean economy's future

12. North Korea forces exhausted soldier-laborers to keep daily diary

13. Ex-Mongolian leader says he asked to see North Korean prison camps during visit

14. S. Korea, U.S. craft 1st cybersecurity guidance

15. S. Korea wraps up drills to defend western border islands

16. Diplomacy 'only viable way' to achieve safe, stable Korean Peninsula: U.S. envoy

17. U.S., ROK Agencies Alert: DPRK Cyber Actors Impersonating Targets to Collect Intelligence

18. S.Koreans Are Woefully Unprepared for N.Korean Missile Attack

