6/22/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JUNE 21 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. Why is Lithuania risking Russia’s wrath over Kaliningrad?

3. Nobel sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5 million

4. News agency: 1,000 dead, 1,500 injured in Afghan quake

5. Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes

6. Press group: Ukraine journalist, soldier 'coldly executed'

7. Cancel Russia's UN Contracts

8. Japan tracks eight Russian and Chinese warships near its territory

9. Putin’s forces have suffered ‘extraordinary’ losses in Ukraine, says UK

10. Biden reverses Trump-era policy on land mines with revived ban

11. UN Human Rights Council report aims to put Israelis behind bars

12. Westerners, too, are waging a ‘War on the West’

13. Opinion | How Russia’s vaunted cyber capabilities were frustrated in Ukraine

14. How to Stop Russia’s Plan for Global Food Chaos

15. 'Everything' in app popular with US troops is 'seen in China,' new report says

16. The Balance of Soft Power

17. America Shouldn’t Copy China’s Belt and Road Initiative



Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea holds party meeting on defense policy; nuclear testing issue may be discussed

2. N. Korea could be delaying nuclear test because of China, COVID-19: official

3. S. Korea to establish mission to NATO in Brussels

4. Yoon promises to rebuild nuclear power industry

5. N. Korea needs nuke test for smaller warheads to fit on new missiles: expert

6. Coast Guard chief apologizes for 'causing misunderstanding' over probe into fisheries official's death

7. S. Korea confirms homegrown space rocket's satellite orbit deployment capability

8. Yoon considers holding the ROK-US-Japan NATO Summit

9. Telephone booths transformed into battery stations for electric motorcycles

10. US overlooks information campaigns as option to deter North Korea: Expert

11. More people disapprove of Yoon's performance than approve for 1st time: pollster

12. A step toward improving relations (ROK-Japan)

13. Philippines and Korea to deepen defense ties, says envoy

14. N. Korea snaps up Chinese soybeans as COVID-19 exacerbates food shortage fears

