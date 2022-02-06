6/2/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Ukraine SITREP 6/1/22
2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JUNE 1 (PUTIN'S WAR)
3. Documents Reveal Hundreds of Russian Troops Broke Ranks Over Ukraine Orders
4. U.K. seeks U.S. approval to send rocket systems to Ukraine
5. Phoenix Ghosts are part drones, part missiles. How does that change combat?
6. US military hackers conducting offensive operations in support of Ukraine, says head of Cyber Command
7. Why the Office of War Information Still Matters
8. The Human Element: The Other Half of Warfare
9. The Marine Corps’ debate with its generals is amusing, but dangerous
10. Never Underestimate Ukrainians
11. Army prepares for its first-ever Patriot missile exercise on Palau this summer
12. Russia tightens grip on Ukrainian factory city, decries U.S. rocket supplies
13. Kremlin accuses U.S. of "deliberately" heating up Ukraine war
14. How Lessons from Afghanistan are playing out in Ukraine
15. Do Targeted Strikes Work? The Lessons of Two Decades of Drone Warfare
16. Not Built for Purpose: The Russian Military’s Ill-Fated Force Design
17. US military may need innovation overhaul to fight future wars, Milley says
18. U.S., Taiwan to launch trade talks after island excluded from Indo-Pacific group
19. Laydown of US troops in Europe will depend on how Ukraine war ends
20. FBI director blames Iran for 'despicable' attempted cyberattack on Boston Children's Hospital
21. Biden’s pledge to send rocket systems to Ukraine is no silver bullet
22. FDD | Enlist Quad, France to take China on in the South Pacific
23. FDD | The War in Ukraine and the Western Balkans
24. Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Stavridis: Zelenskyy beats Putin on military calculus
25. Western Support for Ukraine Has Peaked
26. Putin World Descends Into Fury Over New U.S. Rocket Delivery
Korean News Content:
1. S. Korea, China hold high-level phone talks on N. Korea, bilateral ties
2. Canada says Chinese warplanes harassed its patrol aircraft on N.Korea sanctions mission
3. S. Korea to scrutinize N. Korea's message from upcoming party meeting
4. Growing security threat from North Korea: Korea Herald
5. N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 100,000 for 3rd day
6. North Korea: The mystery of its Covid outbreak
7. Is this the stupidest thing the UN has ever done?
8. Blinken highlights need to work with China on global issues including N. Korea
9. NATO invites Yoon Suk-yeol as it looks beyond Europe
10. Cybersecurity emerges as top priority
11. North Korea’s virus outbreak ‘getting worse, not better,’ WHO says
12. Warning over NK nuke threat after Kim Jong-un's crypto hackers target US
13. Whither Korea?
14. Ruling party wins resounding victory in local elections
15. Yoon likely to visit Spain for first overseas trip
16. Yoon's agenda gets boost from ruling party's sweeping triumph in local elections