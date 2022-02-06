6/2/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Ukraine SITREP 6/1/22

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JUNE 1 (PUTIN'S WAR)

3. Documents Reveal Hundreds of Russian Troops Broke Ranks Over Ukraine Orders

4. U.K. seeks U.S. approval to send rocket systems to Ukraine

5. Phoenix Ghosts are part drones, part missiles. How does that change combat?

6. US military hackers conducting offensive operations in support of Ukraine, says head of Cyber Command

7. Why the Office of War Information Still Matters

8. The Human Element: The Other Half of Warfare

9. The Marine Corps’ debate with its generals is amusing, but dangerous

10. Never Underestimate Ukrainians

11. Army prepares for its first-ever Patriot missile exercise on Palau this summer

12. Russia tightens grip on Ukrainian factory city, decries U.S. rocket supplies

13. Kremlin accuses U.S. of "deliberately" heating up Ukraine war

14. How Lessons from Afghanistan are playing out in Ukraine

15. Do Targeted Strikes Work? The Lessons of Two Decades of Drone Warfare

16. Not Built for Purpose: The Russian Military’s Ill-Fated Force Design

17. US military may need innovation overhaul to fight future wars, Milley says

18. U.S., Taiwan to launch trade talks after island excluded from Indo-Pacific group

19. Laydown of US troops in Europe will depend on how Ukraine war ends

20. FBI director blames Iran for 'despicable' attempted cyberattack on Boston Children's Hospital

21. Biden’s pledge to send rocket systems to Ukraine is no silver bullet

22. FDD | Enlist Quad, France to take China on in the South Pacific

23. FDD | The War in Ukraine and the Western Balkans

24. Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Stavridis: Zelenskyy beats Putin on military calculus

25. Western Support for Ukraine Has Peaked

26. Putin World Descends Into Fury Over New U.S. Rocket Delivery



Korean News Content:

1.​ S. Korea, China hold high-level phone talks on N. Korea, bilateral ties​

2. Canada says Chinese warplanes harassed its patrol aircraft on N.Korea sanctions mission

3. S. Korea to scrutinize N. Korea's message from upcoming party meeting

4. Growing security threat from North Korea: Korea Herald

5. N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 100,000 for 3rd day

6. North Korea: The mystery of its Covid outbreak

7. Is this the stupidest thing the UN has ever done?

8. Blinken highlights need to work with China on global issues including N. Korea

9. NATO invites Yoon Suk-yeol as it looks beyond Europe

10. Cybersecurity emerges as top priority

11. North Korea’s virus outbreak ‘getting worse, not better,’ WHO says

12. Warning over NK nuke threat after Kim Jong-un's crypto hackers target US

13. Whither Korea?

14. Ruling party wins resounding victory in local elections

15. Yoon likely to visit Spain for first overseas trip

16. Yoon's agenda gets boost from ruling party's sweeping triumph in local elections