6/21/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:
1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, June 20, 2024
2. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, June 19, 2024
3. China threatens death penalty for 'diehard' Taiwan separatists
4. How Long Can the USS Eisenhower Continue Fighting the Houthis?
5. One of the Army’s top Nuclear teams trained with Rangers and Green Berets
6. China Targets US With Hacking Contests
7. Strength and Wisdom in the Middle East
8. South Korean giant Hanwha agrees to acquire Philly Shipyard for $100M
9. US underscores ‘ironclad commitments’ to Philippines after latest clash with China
10. Using Artificial Intelligence to Rethink the Unified Command Plan
11. Crossing Thresholds: Ukrainian Resistance to Russian Occupation
12. Ultrasecure comms could give special operators a leg up
13. US signals that it has expanded policy to allow Ukraine to counterstrike into Russia
14. How AI is turning satellite imagery into a window on the future
15. NATO's Article 5 isn't as ironclad as many think
16. U.S. and China hold first informal nuclear talks in five years
17. Hypocrisy Is Not a Real Problem in World Politics
18. War Books: Airpower Scholarship for the Army
19. Biden’s Handwringing Over the Houthis is Going to Get U.S. Navy Sailors Killed
20. Why They Don’t Fight: The Surprising Endurance of the Democratic Peace
21. Hamas Is Winning: Why Israel’s Failing Strategy Makes Its Enemy Stronger
22. Rupa Subramanya: I’m Stuck Between the Woke Left and the Nativist Right
23. The Military Was Combating Racism. Then Congress Stepped in.
24. Politicizing America’s Defense Capabilities
25. It Is Time for Radical Candor
Korean News Content:
1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, June 20, 2024 (with analysis of Putin's trip to nK)
2. Putin's Ministers Ejected From N. Korean Negotiation Room for Entering Before Kim Jong Un
3. Commentary: Putin-Kim meeting generates surprising agreement about China in South Korea
4. South Korea will consider supplying arms to Ukraine after Russia and North Korea sign strategic pact
5. Kim-Putin agreement: Real military alliance or paper partnership?
6. North Korean troops could join Putin's invasion of Ukraine under a new pact with Russia, experts warned - as Kim Jong Un welcomed his despot to Pyongyang
7. New commander takes charge of 2nd ID at ceremony in South Korea
8. Could CIA Sabotage North Korean Arm Shipments to Russia?
9. The New Russia-North Korea Security Alliance
10. 'We haven't seen a threat like this since WWII,' Gen. Keane warns
11. Putin Shocks the World With Defense Treaty with Pariah Kim
13. N. Korean defectors send anti-Pyongyang leaflets again to N. Korea
14. N. Korea, Russia agree to offer military assistance 'without delay' if either is attacked: KCNA
15. New Russia-N.K. treaty signals united front against anti-Pyongyang sanctions
16. Kim-Putin treaty underlines both deeper security guarantees, shared weaknesses
17. Readout of Senior Defense Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense Programs Leader's Trip to Adaptive Shield Exercise, Republic of Korea and Japan
18. A Tale of Three Triangles: The Complicated Geopolitics of Northeast Asia
19. North Korea building border ‘wall’, satellite images reveal