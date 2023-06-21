6/21/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Get Moving on That Irregular Warfare Center, DOD Leaders By SEN. MARK KELLY and SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM

2. The Constant Fight: Intelligence Activities, Irregular Warfare, and Political Warfare

3. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, June 20, 2023

4. Russia, Learning From Costly Mistakes, Shifts Battlefield Tactics

5.‘Russian soldier’ in Ukraine was deep fake agitator in China

6. The Folly of India’s Neutrality

7. China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

8. Senators introduce bill restricting retired troops’ work for foreign governments

9. Special Operations Profile: David Goggins Navy SEAL

10. Six Lessons from Ukraine for Japanese Defense Planners

11. Getting Artificial Intelligence Procurement Right: The Cautionary Tale of the Defense Department’s Counter-IED Fight

12. Southeast Asian nations plan navy drills in disputed South China Sea

13. Ukraine War Highlights a New Threat to the American Homeland

14. U.S. Tracked Huawei, ZTE Workers at Suspected Chinese Spy Sites in Cuba



Korean News Content:

1. U.S. defense commitment to allies will not be shaken by N. Korean provocation: Pentagon

2. Biden extends declaration of national emergency with regard to N. Korea

3. N. Korea calls Blinken's visit to China 'disgraceful begging trip'

4. S. Korea completes environmental assessment of U.S. THAAD missile defense base

5. N.Korea Starves Its People for Arms

6. S. Korea to release report on forced labor in N. Korea for 1st time

7. Yoon, French president to discuss NK human rights

8. North Korea worries Blinken's trip may lead to US-China detente

9. S. Korea, US stress China role in N. Korea disarmament

10. Polish pilots on transition from flying Soviet jets to S. Korea's FA-50

11. N. Korean diesel prices fall amid increased imports of oil from Russia, China

12. Covid keeps N Korea in starving self-isolation

.