6/21/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JUNE 20 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. 'The impossible': Ukraine's secret, deadly rescue missions

3. No nukes? Ukraine-Russian war will shape world's arsenals

4. Can Putin Survive? – The Lessons of the Soviet Collapse

5. Dr. Frank Hoffman on “Defining and Securing Success in Ukraine”

6. Chinese, Russian Warships Active Near Japan Ahead of RIMPAC 2022

7. Eritrea: North Koreans With Black Faces – OpEd

8. Nepal Rejects US Semi-Military Project – Analysis

9. Extremist Travel to Ukraine Is a Cause for Concern, Not Alarm

10. FDD | The Lexicon of Terror: Crystallization Of The Definition Of “Terrorism” Through The Lens Of Terrorist Financing & The Financial Action Task Force

11. HASC chairman's NDAA mark focuses on munitions, R&D

12. US can rely on what China decries as the 'Asian NATO' for deterrence, former officials say

13. What is the Utility of the Principles of War?

14. China claims successful anti-ballistic missile interceptor test

15. Why this tiny island in the Pacific may be ground zero in a war with China

16. 50 Cognitive Biases in the Modern World

​17. ​How Grassroots Censorship Threatens the American Experiment

18. Greitens slammed for ‘RINO hunting’ campaign ad

Korean News Content:

1. South Korea's second space rocket launch successfully puts satellites in orbit

2. It’s Time to Start Worrying About North Korea Again (Sorry)

3. N. Korea may be conducting unnecessary construction at nuclear test site to confuse observers

4. Yoon says his administration may revisit 2019 deportation of two North Korean fishermen

5. Double Asymmetry: The Inevitability of an Arms Race on the Korean Peninsula

6. Several soldiers die during construction accidents in Pyongyang's Hwasong District

7. Unification minister expresses willingness to hold talks with new N. Korean counterpart

8. Defense minister, U.S. Pacific Fleet commander reaffirm firm defense posture

9. Bromance? Putin and Kim take on the world, critics fear Ukraine war has boosted alliance

10. A new Quad? Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand eye four-way anti-China summit on sidelines of Nato meet

11. North Korea abruptly stops importing Covid-19 containment goods from China

12. Inside North Korea’s global cyber war: The intersection of hacking and organized crime

