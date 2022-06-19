6/19/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JUNE 18 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. Ukraine war could last for years, warns Nato chief

3. The nature of war is not changing in Ukraine

4. The Return of Industrial Warfare

5. How the US Could Lose the New Cold War

6. Texas A&M’s Unreported Foreign Funding

7. High Casualties: Russia Pulls Out All the Stops to Find Fresh Troops

8. The US Needs a New Solarium for a New Grand Strategy

9. Uvalde Officer Passed Up Shot at Gunman for Fear of Hitting Children

10. ‘I had to cut off the head, bro’: Myanmar soldiers swap slaughter stories.

11. Dangerous Straits: Wargaming a Future Conflict over Taiwan

12. Peter Thiel helped build big tech. Now he wants to tear it all down.

13. Ukraine Intensifies Strikes Against Russian-Controlled Areas

14. Biden’s Patent Gift to Beijing

15. U.S. senators introduce broad Taiwan bill to boost security aid

16 Where Are the Rockets for Ukraine?

17. Patriot Front and Pride: How right-wing influencers are driving extremists to real-world violence

18. Opinion | How to Celebrate Juneteenth

19. The joy of Juneteenth: America’s long and uneven march from slavery to freedom



Korean News Content:

1. North Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic

2. Ex-generals see nuclear blackmail "trinity" in Russia, China, North Korea

3. North Korea reports 19,310 new fever cases amid COVID-19 outbreak, KCNA says

4. Feared North Korean general dubbed 'Angel of Death' to oversee brutal purges

5. Main opposition accuses ruling party of framing Moon administration as ‘pro-North’

6. 4 Korean battle deaths in Ukraine not confirmed

7. Yoon hosts 'housewarming' event in front yard of new presidential office

8. Space rocket Nuri to be moved to launch pad Monday as planned

9. Internet Explorer's final resting place: as a 'world-class joke' in South Korea

10. Industry deal moves Poland closer to acquiring South Korean artillery system

11. Korean YouTuber-turned-Ukraine fighter Rhee Ken under prosecution for violating passport law

12. ‘Sounds cooler in English’: South Korean president’s unnecessary mixing of languages annoys citizens

