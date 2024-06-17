6/17/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. ‘The big story of the 21st century’: is this the most shocking documentary of the year?

2. The Senate Steps Up on Defense

3. U.S. Moves to Head Off War Between Israel and Hezbollah

4. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, June 16, 2024

5. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, June 16, 2024

6. Efforts To Bar Private Companies From Assisting in VA Claims Harm Veterans

7. Marcos Cozies up to the Americans

8. Opinion | Ukraine’s naval drone success holds a huge lesson for the U.S. Navy

9. Why great powers fight, and why they cooperate

10. The Hostages Next Door: Inside a Notable Gaza Family’s Dark Secret

11. China pursuing ‘significant’ expansion of nuclear arsenal, report says

12. Role of nuclear weapons grows as geopolitical relations deteriorate—new SIPRI Yearbook out now

13. Pentagon Stands by Secret Anti-Vaccination Disinformation Campaign in Philippines After Reuters Report

14. Americans want more intervention in foreign affairs: poll

15. Israel’s War of Regime Change Is Repeating America’s Mistakes

16. China’s war with Taiwan is already underway

17. A Desperate Beijing Seeks Love Wherever It Can Find It

18. Asia on Edge: What MAGA Think Tanks Reveal About a Trump 2.0 Presidency

19. The Intersection of Agriculture and Competitive Statecraft (Conference)

20. Army sees combo of kinetic, non-kinetic capabilities as essential to combating China's military mass

21. Do the Plotters of the ‘51 Intel Experts’ Coup Deserve Prison?

22. Mike Johnson’s Intelligence Committee choices anger some GOP lawmakers

Korean News Content:

1. Russia’s Putin to visit North Korea, amid growing military cooperation

2. South Korea's loudspeakers face questions over reach into North

3. North Korea estimated to possess ‘up to 50 nuclear weapons’: think tank

5. Putin to Visit North Korea, a Newly Crucial Ally as Ukraine War Drags On

6. Putin to visit N. Korea on June 18-19: KCNA

7. Russia unlikely to transfer advanced military technology to N. Korea: minister

8. US, South Korea, Japan to Lock In Security Ties Before Inauguration

9. High-level exchanges between N. Korea, Russia hit record high this year

10. Putin’s Pyongyang trip highlights need for bond in isolation

11. Inter-Korea tensions subside as both sides review cross-border tit-for-tat

12. North Korea building apparent anti-tank barriers along border: ROK military

13. N. Korean youth organization calls for more education to repay the love of Kim Jong Un

14. Editorial: North Korea can't stop young people's admiration for S. Korea

15. Civic groups, border residents urge restrictions on activists' anti-Pyongyang leafleting

