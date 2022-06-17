6/17/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JUNE 16 (PUTIN'S WAR

2. Netherlands says Russian spy caught seeking war crimes court internship

3. China launches third aircraft carrier, named after province opposite Taiwan

4. 3rd American veteran reported missing in Ukraine

5. FDD | Iran Further Inhibits IAEA Monitoring in Possible ‘Fatal Blow’ to the Nuclear Deal

6. Inside the US military’s modern ‘island hopping’ campaign to take on China

7. The Bay of Bengal Could Be the Key to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific

8. A Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Could Unleash an Economic Disaster

9. Preparing Army Leaders for Future War

10. Opinion | China’s military expansion is reaching a dangerous tipping point

11. How Ukraine Will Win – Kyiv’s Theory of Victory

12. Ukraine’s losses are China’s gains

13. Iran on the Nuclear Brink

14. Biden tries to climb down from Ukraine ledge

15. Biden ‘to stay the course’ in Ukraine

16. Trilateral – Not Quad – Is the Best Chance for Indo-Pacific Defense

Korean News Content:

1. N.K. leader's sister sends medicine to patients with new infectious disease: KCNA

2. U.S. Bombers on Standby for N.Korean Nuke Test

3. Seoul's top nuclear envoy meets senior U.S. officials to discuss N. Korea issue

4. Behind N. Korea's latest shakeup of officials in high-ranking positions

5. JCS chief visits southern Navy, Air Force units to inspect readiness

6. Yoon says U.N. Security Council should resolutely respond to N.K. provocations

7. S. Pyongan Province authorities forcibly mobilize street vendors to weed fields

8. Defense Ministry pushes for normalization of THAAD base in Seongju

9. South Korea's Yoon calls for coordinated U.N. response to North Korea's provocations - media

10. Australia and South Korea: Resetting Middle Power Ambitions

11. US conveyed concerns over N. Korean nuclear weapon test to China

12. As nuclear test looms, North Korea reports intestinal epidemic

13. Here's Why Japan and South Korea Are Attending a NATO Summit

14. What To Do If North Korea Tests a Nuclear Weapon Again

