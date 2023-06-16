6/16/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. The Russian Way of War in Ukraine: A Military Approach Nine Decades in the Making
2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, June 15, 2023
3. Japan in Talks to Provide Artillery Shells to U.S. to Boost Stocks for Ukraine
4. China eyes Blinken’s imminent visit with deep distrust and low expectations
5. Once allies, Russia's mercenary boss is now in a more precarious position with Putin
6. Military retirees to be booted from bases in Turkey. Who’s next?
7. US training of Ukrainian troops adequate but not perfect, IG reports
8. Biden ‘open’ to plan that eases Ukraine’s path to NATO membership
9. S. Korean, Israeli Defense Firms Are Outpacing Competitors, Estonia Says
10. Want to improve civil-military relations? Teach military history
11. Hacker Groups Allegedly Unite, Threaten Cyberattacks on Europe and US Banking Systems
12. History Points to the Most Probable Conclusion in Ukraine: Scorched Earth or Regime Change
13. Culture war fights, China dominate initial defense bill markups
14. Time To Fight Russia and China’s Economic Coercion
15. The 20th Shangri-La Dialogue: Duelling Visions of Regional Order
16. Exclusive: US government agencies hit in global cyberattack
17. Remarks by Matt Pottinger to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen
18. U.S. Deploys F-22s to Syria to Deter ‘Unprofessional Behavior’ by Russia
19. Creatives as frontliners in the Philippines’ fight against disinformation
20. Like Ukraine, Myanmar Deserves International Aid
21. The Choice the Philippines Didn’t Want to Make
22. Philippine Congress Set to Approve Expanded U.S. Base Deal as China Expands Claims, Ambassador Says
23. What happens in Crimea will determine Taiwan’s fate
24. US deals huge blow to China as it builds new military base on pivotal island
25. A Drawn-Out Ukraine War Should Not Change U.S. Strategy
Korean News Content:
1. S. Korean military salvages sunken N. Korean space rocket wreckage
2. U.S., S. Korea and Japan condemn N. Korea's latest missile provocation
3. U.S. imposes sanctions on two N. Korean nationals for assisting illegal weapons program
4. U.S. keeps S. Korea on Tier 2 in human trafficking report, citing insufficient efforts
5. Nat'l security advisers of S. Korea, US, Japan agree to strengthen cooperation on NK, regional security
6. China-sponsored Confucius Institutes behind ‘hostile activities’ against pro-Hong Kong rallies in Seoul: lawmaker
7. Resolution Matters: Assessing North Korea’s Spy Satellite
8. How South Korea Puts Its Food Scraps to Good Use
9. North Korea Ends Two-Month Pause on Missile Testing
10. US guided-missile submarine arrives in South Korea, a day after North Korea resumes missile tests
11. Trilateral National Security Advisors Statement on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s Missile Launches
12. S. Korean FM proposes forging comprehensive strategic partnership with ASEAN
13. S. Korean, Israeli Defense Firms Are Outpacing Competitors, Estonia Says
14. N. Korean military exempts certain soldiers from participating in summer exercises
15. N. Hamgyong Province takes measures to help wandering graduates of schools for orphans
16. Korea to get tough on industrial espionage from China