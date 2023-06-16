6/16/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. The Russian Way of War in Ukraine: A Military Approach Nine Decades in the Making

2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, June 15, 2023

3. Japan in Talks to Provide Artillery Shells to U.S. to Boost Stocks for Ukraine

4. China eyes Blinken’s imminent visit with deep distrust and low expectations

5. Once allies, Russia's mercenary boss is now in a more precarious position with Putin

6. Military retirees to be booted from bases in Turkey. Who’s next?

7. US training of Ukrainian troops adequate but not perfect, IG reports

8. Biden ‘open’ to plan that eases Ukraine’s path to NATO membership

9. S. Korean, Israeli Defense Firms Are Outpacing Competitors, Estonia Says

10. Want to improve civil-military relations? Teach military history

11. Hacker Groups Allegedly Unite, Threaten Cyberattacks on Europe and US Banking Systems

12. History Points to the Most Probable Conclusion in Ukraine: Scorched Earth or Regime Change

13. Culture war fights, China dominate initial defense bill markups

14. Time To Fight Russia and China’s Economic Coercion

15. The 20th Shangri-La Dialogue: Duelling Visions of Regional Order

16. Exclusive: US government agencies hit in global cyberattack

17. Remarks by Matt Pottinger to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen

18. U.S. Deploys F-22s to Syria to Deter ‘Unprofessional Behavior’ by Russia

19. Creatives as frontliners in the Philippines’ fight against disinformation

20. Like Ukraine, Myanmar Deserves International Aid

21. The Choice the Philippines Didn’t Want to Make

22. Philippine Congress Set to Approve Expanded U.S. Base Deal as China Expands Claims, Ambassador Says

23. What happens in Crimea will determine Taiwan’s fate

24. US deals huge blow to China as it builds new military base on pivotal island

25. A Drawn-Out Ukraine War Should Not Change U.S. Strategy



Korean News Content:

1. S. Korean military salvages sunken N. Korean space rocket wreckage

2. U.S., S. Korea and Japan condemn N. Korea's latest missile provocation

3. U.S. imposes sanctions on two N. Korean nationals for assisting illegal weapons program

4. U.S. keeps S. Korea on Tier 2 in human trafficking report, citing insufficient efforts

5. Nat'l security advisers of S. Korea, US, Japan agree to strengthen cooperation on NK, regional security

6. China-sponsored Confucius Institutes behind ‘hostile activities’ against pro-Hong Kong rallies in Seoul: lawmaker

7. Resolution Matters: Assessing North Korea’s Spy Satellite

8. How South Korea Puts Its Food Scraps to Good Use

9. North Korea Ends Two-Month Pause on Missile Testing

10. US guided-missile submarine arrives in South Korea, a day after North Korea resumes missile tests

11. Trilateral National Security Advisors Statement on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s Missile Launches

12. S. Korean FM proposes forging comprehensive strategic partnership with ASEAN

13. S. Korean, Israeli Defense Firms Are Outpacing Competitors, Estonia Says

14. N. Korean military exempts certain soldiers from participating in summer exercises

15. N. Hamgyong Province takes measures to help wandering graduates of schools for orphans

16. Korea to get tough on industrial espionage from China