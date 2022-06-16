6/16/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JUNE 15 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. $1 Billion in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

3. More Than 50 Nations Pledge to Help Build Ukraine

4. One of President Zelenskyy's top advisers told NPR what Ukraine wants

5. Ukraine finds itself outnumbered as Russia advances in the Donbas

6. American veterans in Ukraine tell NATO how to end Russian "slugfest"

7. The U.S. overestimated Russia’s military might. Is it underestimating China’s?

8. The Defense Production Act is helping rebuild the US industrial base. Let’s keep it that way.

9. Russia's growing Ukraine occupation partisan resistance problem

10. Retired Army generals join nonprofit which urges public to recommit to democracy: "This is as dangerous a time as we've seen in our lifetime"

11. Who is Deterring Whom? The Place of Nuclear Weapons in Modern War

12. How Russia telegraphed invasion of Ukraine in space and online

13. Nighttime U.S. Helicopter Raid Captures 'Senior Daesh Leader' In Syria

14. Opinion | The U.S. Is Losing Its Military Edge in Asia, and China Knows It

15. Latvian foreign minister says European leaders should not fear provoking Putin and must not push Ukraine to make concessions

16. Russia Might Try Reckless Cyber Attacks as Ukraine War Drags On, US Warns

17. The UN continues Israel-bashing after Biden promised to stop it

18. What would a Chinese strategy of restraint look like?

19. Lawmakers order Army to create separate fitness standard for combat specialties

20. Why Do People Hate Realism So Much?

21. The Consequences of Conquest​ - ​Why Indo-Pacific Power Hinges on Taiwan

22. U.S. veterans missing in Ukraine, feared captured, families say

23. Military postal system plans to end mail privileges for overseas military retirees

24. Learning the Wrong Lessons: The Blind Spots in the US Approach to Foreign Military Training

25. The future of global security will be decided in Ukraine

26. Broadening the Quad’s appeal in the Indo-Pacific

27. When the Army Stopped Serving Beer, American Beer Barons Bought a Round for Freedom

28. The Army is asking for a new $34M gun range at Fort Bragg; here's why

29. What the invasion of Ukraine has revealed about the nature of modern warfare

30. Werner Herzog's new novel is a story of the jungle and obsession and delusion



Korean News Content:

1. Satellite images may show North Korea is prepping for another nuclear test

2. Putin could inspire North Korea to launch war under tactical nuclear umbrella

3. Starvation becomes a side effect of North Korea’s struggle to contain COVID

4. S. Korea, U.S. come up with concrete ways to boost alliance: FM Park

5. Foreign ministry pushing for new bureau focused on science, technology diplomacy

6. USFK chief hosts farewell event for outgoing S. Korean JCS chair

7. New infectious disease outbreak reported in N. Korea; leader Kim sends medicine: KCNA

8. North Korean doctors in Laos ordered to pay ‘loyalty funds’ to Pyongyang

9. Technical inspection of Nuri space rocket under way after canceled launch

10. U.S. will keep the pressure on N. Korea, says Blinken

11. ‘Not defection’: Authorities U-turn on South Korean man’s killing by North Korea

12. FM suggests holding ‘2+2’ ministerial summit with top US commerce chief

13. Pyongyang might be preparing for more than one nuke test

14. Korea, Japan inching back to intelligence-sharing pact

15. N. Korea orders universities nationwide to prevent students from traveling during summer break

16. Column: In dealing with North Korea, unpredictability is the norm

17. Inside ‘Pachinko’, The Apple TV+ Hit From Soo Hugh That Captured Hearts

18. No Progress on Name for New Presidential Office

19. North Korean defector: I am terrified of the 'massive indoctrination coming from the left' in public schools

