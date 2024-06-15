6/14/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Pentagon ran secret anti-vax campaign to undermine China during pandemic

2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, June 13, 2024

3. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, June 13, 2024

4. U.S. and Allies Scrounge for Patriots—or Any Air Defenses—to Help Ukraine

5. Bilateral Security Agreement Between the United States of America and Ukraine

6. FACT SHEET: U.S.-Ukraine Bilateral Security Agreement

7. Will Biden’s Help for Ukraine Come Fast Enough and Last Long Enough?

8. Opinion | Here’s Why Ukraine Should Seek Peace

9. In the search for hostages, U.S. is Israel’s key intelligence partner

10. Ukraine is finally getting to hit Russia hard with its 'wonder-weapons,' and that's turning the tide of the war: military expert

11. GOP green lights FY25 defense bill, but more social fights ahead

12. G7 leaders strike deal on using Russian assets to back $50B loan to Ukraine

13. G7 vows action against 'unfair' China business practices

14. G7 leaders to talk both AI’s risks and opportunities at summit

16. The Terrorist Threat to America is Growing

17. US set to hand off direction of Ukraine defense campaign to NATO

18. CNA launches in North America as part of international expansion

19. Intelligence & the Changing Landscape of Irregular Warfare

20. NATO Gets Serious in the Face of Russia’s Threats

21. Why China Is Sabotaging Ukraine

22. The Coming Military AI Revolution



Korean News Content:

1. Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency With Respect to North Korea

2. Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency With Respect to North Korea

3. S. Korea, U.S., Japan expected to hold 1st trilateral multidomain exercise late June

4. N. Korea shows strong discontent over UNSC's meeting on its human rights situation

5. N.K. submarine movements may foreshadow SLBM, SLCM test preparations: U.S. monitor

6. Recent Ballistic Missile Submarine Movements at Sinpo

7. N. Korea criticizes Swiss-hosted Ukraine peace summit as 'conspiracy gathering'

8. Putin's visit to N. Korea likely to pave way for deeper military cooperation: experts

9. Japan tight-lipped on report of meeting with North Korea in Mongolia

10. Unification minister says N. Korea's socialist rationing system has collapsed

11. S. Korea, China could have diplomatic security talks in Seoul

12. Seoul activists develop 'smart balloons' to send messages deep into North Korea

13. Kremlin hails ties with Pyongyang ahead of rumoured Putin visit

