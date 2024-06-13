6/13/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. In China’s Backyard, America Has Become a Humbler Superpower

2. How an Iranian-Backed Militia Ties Down U.S. Naval Forces in the Red Sea

3. A New Chinese Megaport in South America Is Rattling the U.S.

4. Biden, Zelensky to sign 10-year U.S.-Ukraine security deal at G-7 summit

5. US intelligence assesses Houthis in Yemen in talks to provide weapons to al-Shabaab in Somalia, officials say

6. Opinion - The Most Courageous Thing That Joe Biden Can Do

7. Morning Glory: What does “Hellscape” mean?

8. Osprey fleet won’t return to full flight operations until 2025

9. Junior enlisted would see only a small pay boost under Senate plan

10. Three Troubling Takeaways on U.S.-China Relations from the Shangri La Dialogue

11. More Russians died in ten-month battle for Bakhmut than in ten-year Afghan war

12. How the United States Can Effectively Pivot to Asia

13. What are Russian warships doing in the Caribbean

14. China-Russia-Iran-North Korea axis heightens the risk of WWIII

15. Kharkiv’s burned books.

16. China and Russia Are Beating the US in Africa By James Stavridis

17. The dangers of Taiwan’s ‘strategic ambiguity’

18. Achieving digital integration across allies: Lessons learned from Project Convergence

19. Combatting Russian Lawfare with a Cognitive Shield

20. Sleepwalking Toward War

21. China’s Do-Nothing Strategy in the Middle East

22. Congressman accuses Army of political attacks over combat badge



Korean News Content:

1. US voices support for South Korean ‘balloon war’ efforts

2. The Economics of Korean Re-Unification: Thinking the Unthinkable?

4. China-Russia-Iran-North Korea axis heightens the risk of WWIII

5. China, Russia fail to stop UN meeting on North Korea rights abuses

6. Putin's visit to N. Korea likely to pave way for deeper military cooperation: experts

7. UN Security Council debates North Korean human rights, exposing fissures again

8. Signs of military parade prep visible in Pyongyang ahead of possible Putin visit

9. UNC investigating N.K. troops' land border incursion, S. Korean loudspeaker broadcasts

10. North Korea, Japan held secret meeting in Mongolia last month: Report

11. BTS Fans Rejoice: Jin, Its Eldest Member, Completes Military Service

12. Two N. Koreans living in Russia, China speak out about trash balloons

13. N. Korean workers in Russia are getting paid less than ever before

14. UN Security Council discusses North Korean human rights

15. “Crap Attack” Against South Korea: North Korea Sends Balloons Carrying Trash Across the DMZ