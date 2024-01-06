6/1/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 31, 2024

2. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, May 31, 2024

3. The failed Gaza pier proves our military isn’t prepared for extreme weather

4. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, May 30, 2024

5. NSA Warns iPhone And Android Users To Turn It Off And On Again

6. Navy’s former second-highest-ranking officer arrested, charged with bribery

7. Hamas, Communism, and the End of America

8. Russia opens a new front: Mapping three key battles in the Ukrainian war

9. It’s starting to look like the 1930s for all the wrong reasons

10. No breakthrough, no breakdown at Shangri-La

11. Inside a huge U.S. military exercise in Africa to counter terrorism and Russia and China's growing influence

12. Ukraine's special forces have developed new tech that allows drones to fly without GPS, so Russia can't jam them: report

13. Austin: Nations Around Indo-Pacific Uniting Around Shared Values

14. Special Forces veteran turned filmmaker spotlights unsung heroes in new docuseries

15. Get Serious About the Science of Influence

16. Soldier honors Native American heritage after religious accommodation

17. How the World Can Deal With Trump

18. Army chief lays out what he wants from industry for C2 Next

19. More Biden Half Measures for Ukraine

Korean News Content:

1. Statement from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Historic Japan-ROK Agreement

2. He Lost His Job. His Wife Went to Prison. Now He Wants to Take Down South Korea’s President.

3. Experts say, “North Korea’s waste balloon distribution is a ‘trick’ to block leaflets sent to North Korea”

4. S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N.K. launches, reaffirm peninsula denuclearization goal

5. N. Korea sends some 90 balloons carrying trash to S. Korea: Seoul's military

6. Senior diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. condemn N. Korea's offensive rhetoric, provocative acts

7. S. Korea, Japan agree to prevent repeat of 2018 maritime spat over Japanese patrol aircraft

8. 10 countries, EU voice 'resolute' opposition to N.K.-Russia arms transfers

9. N. Korea continues GPS jamming attack for 4th day

10. North Koreans forced to work in Kingdom by Pyongyang regime? (Cambodia)

11. At rock bottom: Moon Chung-in surveys the ruins of North Korea diplomacy

12. Russian gunmaker claims North Korea copied his sniper rifle design

13. The Russia Factor in South Korea’s Arm Sales to Poland

