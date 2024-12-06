6/12/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Six Russian nationals with ISIS ties are arrested in NYC, Philly and LA - with one source fearing they were plotting a Boston Marathon-bombing type attack

2. Feds arrested 8 Tajik nationals on immigration charges after probe found potential ties to terrorism, sources say

3. Junior enlisted pay bump to cost as much as two new aircraft carriers

4. Israel Killed 31 of My Family Members in Gaza. The Pro-Palestine Movement Isn’t Helping.

5. I Went to Cover a Protest. I Was Surrounded by a Mob.

6. Bill aims to strengthen contested logistics strategy in Pacific

7. How Ambitious Plans for a Floating Aid Pier off Gaza Fell Apart

8. Exclusive: Pentagon data reveals US soldier more likely to die by suicide than in combat

9. White House bashes idea of creating Army Drone Corps

10. How Estonia is becoming a hotbed for drone warfare

11. It's time to make a new international cooperation office within the Pentagon

12. How to Convince Putin He Will Lose

13. U.S. Defense of Taiwan Confronts a Powerful Chinese Nuclear Deterrent

14. Selecting Generals and Admirals Who can Fight and Stay out of Jail

15. China’s overseas bases aren’t a big threat—yet: RAND

16. How a U.S.-Saudi Deal Could Reshape the Middle East

17. A Requiem for Hyperglobalization

18. Spies aren't who you think they are

19. CSA: June Recommended Articles



Korean News Content:

1. South Koreans fire warning shots after North Korean troops cross poorly demarcated border

2. N. Korea's Kim hopes to continue to develop 'meaningful, close' ties with Putin

3. Let’s unpack some questions about Russia’s role in North Korea’s rocket program

4. DPRK (North Korea): Open Briefing on the Human Rights Situation : What's In Blue : Security Council Report

5. Yoon denounces N. Korea's nuclear development as threat to nonproliferation regime

6. Editorial: Seoul should pursue nuclear capabilities as US reassesses strategy

7. ＜Inside N. Korea＞Army removes 'unification' phrase with paint, even removing 'sacred words' of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jung Il, confusing many people

8. 'US ready for anything' amid North Korean threats: Ambassador Goldberg

9. What to make of ‘milestone’ US-ROK nuke guidelines on deterring North Korea

10. Pyongyang airport terminal cleared of planes in sign of prep for Putin visit

11. What to make of ‘milestone’ US-ROK nuke guidelines on deterring North Korea

12. New Korean flare-up carries greater air of menace

13. Oil Prospect Found by Tiny Firm Spurs Hope, Doubt in Korea

